The Kokomo BobKats embark on their inaugural season tonight when they host the Flint United at 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Gym.
Expect plenty of action. The BobKats scored an average of 108.5 points in two preseason contests.
“It’s a very entertaining brand of basketball,” BobKats co-owner Mark Jansen said.
“It’s very fast-paced and very skilled,” fellow co-owner Jeff Beeler added. “The intensity level at these games is very high from the start to the end, and they play above the rim.”
The BobKats play in The Basketball League, which utilizes a 24-second shot clock and international rules such as players being allowed to swat away a shot once it strikes the rim.
The co-owners said the league is a launching pad for players trying to climb the basketball ladder.
“The whole goal is to move guys forward, to try to get an overseas contract and make more money, or make it to the G League,” Jansen said.
In that regard, Kokomo has a player to watch in 6-foot guard Eugene German.
A 2016 Indiana All-Star from Gary 21st Century, German led the state in scoring in 2015 (32.0 points per game) and again in 2016 (33.5) before matriculating to Northern Illinois where he scored a school-record 2,203 points. That ranks No. 5 in Mid-American Conference history.
More recently, German led his B1GMACtion team to the 3x3U national title during the Final Four weekend in Indianapolis. German was named the tournament’s MVP.
The co-owners said German is part of a deep roster.
“We have a good group of guys,” Jansen said. “A lot of speed and a lot of scoring.”
There’s four local players on the team including guard and defensive ballhawk Armon Bridgeforth, who started on Kokomo High School’s 2011 state runner-up team. Bridgeforth and Logan Primerano (Peru) are part of the 12-man roster for tonight’s opener and Marcelle Kenner (Kokomo) and Peyton Johnson (Taylor) also are on the team.
Opening ceremonies are planned for 6:35 p.m., and will include the team honoring Teri Rose, whose son Pfc. Neil Simmons was killed while serving in Iraq 14 years ago Thursday. Rose’s granddaughter Madison Trueblood will sing the national anthem.
Rose is the owner of Main Street Cafe, which is one of 60-plus businesses that are sponsoring the team.
“One of the toughest things about a new business or venture is exposure and getting your name out. The amount of the support we’ve gotten without ever having a product [to show] is overwhelming,” Beeler said.
The BobKats’ second game is Sunday. They’ll host the Detroit Hustle at 3:05 p.m.
