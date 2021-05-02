The Kokomo BobKats treated the home fans to a pair of wins over the weekend.
First, the BobKats beat the Indy Express 114-111 in a key division game Saturday night. Next, the BobKats beat the Detroit Hustle 112-101 Sunday afternoon.
The BobKats (7-1) sit alone atop The Basketball League's Midwest Division. The Express beat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds on Sunday and those two teams are tied for second at 6-2.
In Saturday's big win, Derek Hawthorne scored 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Kokomo. Eugene German scored 29 points and dished eight assists. A.J. Patty (22 points and 10 rebounds) and Tremont Moore (10 points and 12 boards) had double-doubles and Trey Mitchell had 14 points.
Hawthorne and German took two steals apiece and German blocked two shots.
For the Express, former Kokomo High School standout Alan Arnett had six points, five rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals.
In Sunday's win, Kokomo put five scorers in double figures — German (24), Moore (18), Hawthorne (14), Patty (13) and Peru's Logan Primerano (11). Moore took 11 rebounds for another double-double, German had nine boards and Patty had eight. Hawthorne had two steals.
Former KHS standout Armon Bridgeforth had a nice game off the bench with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
