The City of Firsts USBC Hall of Fame added three new members Saturday night at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center.
Doug Arnold has been bowling in Kokomo for more than 25 years. His career high average was 205 with one 300 game and a 744 series to his credit. But his major contribution to the sport locally was in his service. Arnold served on the Kokomo Bowling Association (KBA) board and was president for the 2002-2003 season. He also authored the Kokomo Tribune bowling column for three years, from 1997 to 2000, and also organized and authored the KBA Newsletter. He has served as a coach for Northwestern High School’s bowling team.
Holly Hood got her start as part of the Don Lowry Lanes East youth bowling program at the age of 8. She has top achievements of an average of 190, a high game of 290 and series of 701. Hood has amassed a total of 17 city bowling titles across team, singles, doubles and all events. She had the local association women’s high average of 188 in the 2018-2019 season and 190 in the 2019-2020 season. She had the local association women’s high series of 696 in the 2018-2019 season, 653 in the 2019-2020 season and 701 in the 2020-2021 season.
In addition, Hood also captured a title with her Bad Girls team in the 2004 women’s state tournament in Division 2 with a state record score of 2,791 (four bowlers). Teammates were Lisa Holaday, Robin Johanning and Debbie Stewart. Hood joins her mother, Tammy Burge, in the Hall of Fame.
Mike Cowell’s first average of record was a 165 for the 1993-1994 season. Within three years he was averaging close to 200. The hard-rolling lefty has been averaging better than 210 for 10 years with a career high average of 219 rolled in the 2019-2020 season. Cowell has rolled eight 300 games with six of them in sanctioned competition. His 300 games have been rolled in Kokomo, Tipton, Peru and at the Hoinke Tournament in Cincinnati. Cowell rolled an 806 series at Cedar Crest in 2002 and more recently has an 805 in Tipton.
In addition, Cowell has three City Tournament titles, one of which was in the actual division. He also has four state titles. Three of these came with the powerful Marner Painting team (2008, ‘11 and ‘20). He also has a state doubles title in 2012 with Brian Cave when they rolled a 1,485 actual score.
The special event Saturday night also recognized the association’s scholarship winners. Earning these honors were Arie Lowe, Ethan Preston and Connor Shane.
Lowe, son of Danny and Mindy Lowe, received the City of Firsts USBC academic weighted scholarship. He will graduate from Western High School and will be attending Trine University in Angola and major in mechatronics and robotics engineering. He will also bowl on Trine’s team.
Lowe has bowled in the Saturday youth leagues for 12 years and competed in Indiana High School Bowling (IHSB) for four years. His highest average was 205 and his highest game was 299. Lowe was the 2019 Don Lowry Memorial Youth Tournament Division D Actual Champion with a 593 series and won doubles in 2020 and ‘21.
For the IHSB, Lowe won the 2021 sectional rolling a 653 series and finished 16th at the regional. He also finished 13th at the ‘20 sectional and fourth in ‘19.
Lowe has also served as a Youth Director on the City Of Firsts USBC board and is ranked 14th in a class of 178 at Western High School with a GPA of 4.483 on a 4.0 scale.
Preston, son of Eric Preston and Paula Preston, received the City of Firsts USBC bowling weighted scholarship. He will be attending Indiana Wesleyan University to study criminology and minor in sports management. He also plans to bowl on IWU’s team.
Preston has bowled in the Saturday youth leagues for six years and competed in IHSB for three years. His highest average was 182 and his highest game was 252. Preston was the 2021 Don Lowry Memorial Youth Tournament Division D Doubles Handicap Champion and finished in third actual in Division D with a 518 series. He finished in fourth handicap in ‘19.
For the IHSB, Preston finished fourth at the ‘21 sectional with a 582 series and finished 14th at the regional. Preston finished fifth at the ‘20 sectional and second at the ‘19 sectional with a 602 series.
Preston is ranked 77th in a class of 127 at Eastern with a GPA of 2.96 on a 4.0 scale.
Shane, son of Tim and Deanna Shane, received the “Tex” and Sue Thornton Scholarship. He will be attending Trine University studying chemical engineering.
Shane has bowled in the Saturday youth leagues for 14 years and competed in IHSB for four years. His highest average was 169 and his highest game was 226. Shane was the ‘21 Don Lowry Memorial Youth Tournament Division D Doubles Handicap Champion.
For the IHSB, Share finished in sixth at the ‘21 sectional with a 539 series. He finished in 10th at the ‘20 sectional with a 513 series and finished 11th in ‘19. Lowe and Shane helped Western’s boys team win the ‘21 regional, finish fourth at semistate and finish 10th at state.
Shane is ranked 58th in Western’s class of 178 with a GPA of 3.889 on a 4.0 scale.
