Roughly a year ago in this space I wrote what turned out to be the only racing column for the 2020 season.
With the COVID-19 pandemic thwarting virtually anything and everything, sporting events were abbreviated if not canceled altogether and it wasn’t until June last year when sanctioning bodies and numerous tracks were even allowed to open the gates and in many cases their were races contested without any fans in attendance whatsoever.
As it was a year ago, Chris Windom joined the likes of Dave Darland, Tony Stewart, J.J. Yeley and Jerry Coons as a member of the “Triple Crown Club” — drivers who have captured a championship in all three of USAC’s National Divisions (Sprints, Midgets and Silver Crown).
Also last year, Justin Grant suffered a myriad of late-season woes, beginning with the annual running of the Sprint Car Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway, that allowed Brady Bacon to overtake the California driver in the closing weeks of the season and garner his third Amsoil National Sprint Car title. Despite the late-season woes Grant encountered, the popular shoe did capture the Silver Crown title in a pandemic-shortened campaign.
Thankfully, so far with the vaccines being rolled out, things are slowly returning to normal across the country as evidenced by the largest modern-day crowd at Kokomo a couple weeks ago when the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series visited with Aussie James McFadden picking up the WoO win and veteran Matt Westfall snaring the Kokomo Sprint Car Series feature in the new season’s kickoff.
This weekend the USAC NOS National Midgets and the series’ standouts will invade the local bullring in the annual running of the Kokomo Grand Prix featuring the best midget drivers in the country.
Heading into this weekend’s two-day show, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, who turned heads in his non-wing sprint debut at Kokomo a season ago in the Smackdown, leads the points battle in his Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 67K. Multi-time Gas City Speedway track champion Thomas Meseraull sits in second in his RMS No. 7x entry while former series champion Tanner Thorson is third followed in the top five by Grant and Windom.
Kofoid snared his first career win in the season opener in Florida in early February, while Meseraull captured the finale of the three-day opening weekend following a rainout in the second night. Kofoid hit paydirt again earlier this month at Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway with Thorson garnering the series’ last event win, also at Port City.
Talk to any driver and they will tell you that confidence is nearly as important as a fast race car — and if that is in fact the case, Thorson could well be a force with which to be reckoned. Not only has the California native who now calls Indianapolis home the most recent winner in USAC competition at Kokomo, he comes into town following two wins in three nights aboard Andy Reibold’s AME Electric No. 19AZ sprint car following the Amsoil National Sprint Car tour out east in the Keystone Invasion. Thorson grabbed his first series win Friday night at the Big Diamon Speedway, then struggled on Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway before rebounding Sunday at the Path Valley Speedway in the finale of the four-race swing. Bacon and former series champion C.J. Leary picked up the other two wins in the mini-series.
Kevin Thomas Jr., Bacon and Thorson are the only multiple winners through nine races with a pair apiece while Grant, Kyle Cummins and Leary each have a win each. The sprinters return to action at the Eldora Speedway May 7-8.
COTTLE WINS AT LPS
Former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle, who now resides in Kansas, Illinois, scored the midget win Saturday night at the Lincoln Park Speedway while veteran open-wheel racer Davey Ray picked up the win in the sprint car main event, besting Shane Cockrum, A.J. Hopkins, Brayden Fox and Harley Burns.
Friday night at the Bloomington Speedway, 2020 Gas City Speedway track champion Max Adams jumped from one No. 17 car into another car with the same number to pick up the 25-lap win.
Adams ran with the Mike Dutcher No. 17GP team in the season’s early stages but was behind the wheel of the Gass Racing No. 17G that Thomas wheeled to a victory at Kokomo a few seasons back to get his 2021 campaign kicked into gear.
DARLAND RECOVERING
Lincoln’s Dave Darland, who is the most successful sprint car driver in both the Kokomo Speedway’s storied history as well as USAC National Sprints, suffered what was described on his Facebook page as a mini-stroke while the popular veteran was making the trip to Bloomington to wheel the Baldwin Racing/Fox Paving No. 5.
Per his wife, Brenda, in a Facebook post Darland was much improved over the weekend but was still being held for more observation before hopefully being released to go home soon.
Please keep the sport’s most popular driver in your thoughts and prayers for a quick and speedy recovery.
