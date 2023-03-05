Carroll's seniors raise the trophy after the Cougars beat Clinton Prairie 50-36 in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional championship Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
editor's pick
BOYS BB: Carroll beats Prairie for back-to-back sectional titles
CLAY MAXFIELD
For the Kokomo Tribune
DELPHI — With a chance to win back-to-back sectionals, No. 10-ranked Carroll stepped up when it needed to most to beat Clinton Prairie 50-36 in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional final Saturday.
The repeat title gives the Cougars six sectional championships all-time.
1 of 34
Jake Skinner and Christopher Huerta celebrate after Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Griffin Viney drives in for a shot as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll guard Owen Duff goes in for a layup against Clinton Prairie in the Delphi Sectional final Saturday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Owen Duff and Austin Kuns rebounding as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Chris Huerta passes the ball off as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Chris Heurta shoots 2 as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Owen Duff up for 2 as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Layne Horlacher fouls Owen Duff while he is going up for a shot as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's seniors raise the trophy after the Cougars beat Clinton Prairie 50-36 in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional championship Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
PHOTO: Carroll wins 2A Sectional Championship
1 of 34
Jake Skinner and Christopher Huerta celebrate after Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Griffin Viney drives in for a shot as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll guard Owen Duff goes in for a layup against Clinton Prairie in the Delphi Sectional final Saturday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Owen Duff and Austin Kuns rebounding as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Chris Huerta passes the ball off as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Chris Heurta shoots 2 as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Owen Duff up for 2 as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Layne Horlacher fouls Owen Duff while he is going up for a shot as Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's seniors raise the trophy after the Cougars beat Clinton Prairie 50-36 in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional championship Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll defeats Clinton Prairie 50-36 in their 2A sectional at Delphi High School on March 4, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
But to understand where the Cougars are at today, you would need to start back in elementary school as the Cougars slowly began to mesh into the championship roster they are now, says senior guard Jake Skinner.
“It started in fifth grade, we just always gelled really well and had chemistry, and we knew this was our last year together,” Skinner said. “I thought that brought us together even more and that was our main goal to go back to back and finish some more along the way.”
As the Cougars continue their winning ways, first-year coach Adam Tussinger credited his seniors as one of the key components to his team’s longstanding success.
“I’ll give all the credit in the world to the players that came back last season. … It’s kind of just relying on those guys to do what they do. This is a special group of basketball players, special group of people,” Tussinger said.
“They just know, especially these seniors, know how to lead us and get us to what we need to do.”
Carroll (22-4) got started early on offense, rolling out to a four-point lead after the first eight minutes as Skinner put the Gophers (16-10) on their heels with buckets in the paint.
The Cougars' ability to generate offense through different players put Prairie’s patented zone defense to the test in the second when back-to-back buckets in the paint by Chris Huerta, including a bucket and free throw, helped lead them to a 9-0 run.
Coming out of halftime with an 11-point lead, Carroll never looked back as Skinner, Owen Duff and Griffin Viney took turns attacking the basket and keeping Prairie at bay.
Duff led the team with 21 points while Huerta and Skinner tallied 10 points each.
While Carroll has registered four losses on the season, twice as many as it did all last season, the losses have served as an added motivation for a team that fell short in semistate last season to Central Noble.
“We want it more,” Huerta said. “We’ve had more losses to put us in a place to gradually get more motivation to go to that state, so I think the losses have helped us a lot.”
One of those came Jan. 13 when Carroll was handed its third loss in six games by Clinton Prairie, but from that point forward the Cougars closed the regular season on an 11-1 tear to build momentum for the state tournament.
The Cougars will face No. 2 Wapahani (24-1) in a one-game regional at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lapel.
“I feel really comfortable in these big situations," Skinner said. "We’re all poised because we’ve all experienced that before. I don’t think many teams have gotten to where we’ve gotten to so I’m really comfortable in any position with my team. If we’re down late, I know we can come back, we’re never rattled. I’ve got a lot of trust in my teammates."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.