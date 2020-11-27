Eastern boys basketball coach Mike Springer expects every player to be ready to be called on at any time this season. The Comets are prioritizing that this season more than any other.
“It’s just one of those years where you have to be ready,” Springer said. “There’s no getting ready, you just have to be ready to play and that could be from man No. 1 to man No. 18 on your roster, varsity and JV.”
Eastern went to virtual learning this week and as a result the Comets did not practice. Those are the sorts of things the Comets will have to adjust to this season. There are things in their control and other things that change without notice.
“I’m excited for our kids,” Springer said. “Some of them have taken the time in the spring and summer and fall to make themselves better basketball players. I think we’re going to be a better all-around shooting team this year. I think we’re going to be a more physical, athletic team.
“We’re playing in a 3A sectional with one of the best teams in the state in Norwell [22-2 record, sectional title last season]. Mississinewa, Bellmont and Oak Hill are always good. Our kids are looking forward to playing conference again and we’re in a tournament at Bedford, Indiana, this year with a variety of 2A, 3A and 4A schools. Our kids are looking forward to it. It’s kind of a shame that we’ve been bouncing in and out of practice, but it’s a good group of kids that work together really well.”
Eastern returns a blend of experienced players from last year’s 10-14 squad and newcomers. Top of the bill is 6-foot-2 center Evan Monize, one of seven seniors in the program. A KT All-Area second-team selection last season, Monize led the Comets in scoring at 11.9 points per game, rebounding at 5.6 per game, and shooting percentage at 56%.
Also returning are 5-11 junior point guard Levi Mavrick (6.6 ppg), 6-2 senior guard Brayden Richmond (4.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg), 6-1 junior forward Karson West (1.5 ppg, 2 rpg) and 6-2 senior forward Drew Monize (2 ppg). Evan Monize and Mavrick started last season. Those two and Richmond played in every game while Drew Monize played in 23 and West in 22.
“We’ve got five kids who played in [nearly] every game last year back who I feel really good about,” Springer said.
Moving into varsity spots are 5-10 junior combo guard Trever Crabtree, 5-11 sophomore combo guard Cayden Calloway, 6-0 senior forward Makhai Reed, 6-4 senior center Niko Bailey, 5-8 senior guard Zane Downing and 6-4 senior forward Callum Brand. Brand is an exchange student from Scotland.
“I feel like our overall team quickness is pretty good,” Springer said. “We are a little bit bigger, taller this year and I think that will help us. This year we’ve been able to add a couple 6-4 kids to the mix, the new foreign exchange student, and Niko Bailey off the JV team so I think that will help us.
“We’ve had kids that worked on their shooting. Our perimeter kids have shot the ball really well so far and they’ve attacked the basket really well for us in practices and workouts that we’ve had. I think you’ll see a stronger team physically than we were last year.”
Springer envisions a team with more players who can play several positions and give the Comets more options, as well as more liveliness.
“I think we’re going to try to get up and down the floor more,” he said. “We’re going to try to press more but again a lot of that is determined by who’s healthy and who’s not. But I still think your game rests on how good you are on defense.
“We want to be good on the offensive and defensive boards. It’s a group of kids that can play faster or they can play slower depending on what the game demands of them. But I know this much, we’re going to be good on the defensive end.”
Following some postponements, the Comets will look to open the season Dec. 4 at Eastbrook.
“I hope we get all of our games in,” Springer said. “You always want to win your conference and win your sectional, or be in position to win those games. More than anything I really want to see our kids come together as a team and work together as a team. If we can do that we’re going to have a good basketball season.”
