MICHIGANTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team is not an experienced ballclub but the Comets played like one Friday night in a 70-51 victory at Clinton Central.
The Comets took the lead for good with a 9-0 run in the back half of the first quarter and kept extending their lead from there with smart shot-taking and effective defense to move to 7-2 on the season and 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Junior forward Corbin Snyder started that first-quarter run, hitting a 3-pointer with 3:28 left in the frame for an 11-9 Eastern advantage. Senior point guard Cayden Calloway followed with two three-point plays, first on a drive and foul, and next on a transition bucket and foul for a 17-9 edge. Eastern led 17-12 after a quarter and 34-21 at halftime.
Eastern led 49-33 after three quarters and pushed its lead to 20 points in the fourth. Calloway was the spark, scoring 26 points. Freshman guard Colton Lindsay added 13 points and Snyder 12.
“We came out and had good spacing and ball movement, and we read some times where we had mismatches and that gave us that early lead, and defense was pretty good early,” first-year Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “They [the Bulldogs] made some nice 3s and ran some good offense to stay within range. They were scrambling like crazy in that second half and especially that fourth quarter, making it hard for us, and we got in some foul trouble. The early start for us was key for victory.”
Also fueling Eastern’s strong start was pesky defense that forced 11 turnovers in the opening half compared to just five for the Comets.
“Defensively our guys were flying around and trying to work hard on getting deflections and jumping the passing lanes and that led to some offense for us as well,” Brad Lindsay said.
Calloway was a constant presence. He scored at least five points in every quarter. The Comets had solid play throughout the starting lineup as Owen Crabbe scored seven points, Eli Edwards six and Brody Hewitt four. Snyder had a team-best eight rebounds. Colton Lindsay did his scoring off the bench, and Kaleb Bruno also came off the bench to grab four rebounds.
Lane Davis led CC (2-8, 0-3) with 14 points. J.T. Ridens added 12, and Troy Smith and Cole Davision had nine each.
The Comets helped themselves at the line, converting 20 of 23 free throws, including 11 of 13 in the fourth quarter.
Eastern is in the thick of the HHC race with a 3-0 mark. Taylor is also 3-0 and Carroll 2-0.
“We didn’t come into the season with a lot of experience, but I give our students the credit,” Brad Lindsay said. “They’re the ones getting it done. I think we’ve got really good senior leadership and they just work hard. It’s a choice to be coachable, it’s a choice to take instruction. Our guys do that very well.”
