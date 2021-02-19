Western’s boys basketball team hosts Twin Lakes tonight in the Hoosier Conference championship game. Western won the East Division and Twin Lakes ruled the West Division, both with 4-0 records.
The Panthers are riding a nine-game winning streak, which includes a 57-48 victory over the Indians on Jan. 30 at Monticello.
The Hoosier Conference’s other crossover games are: West Lafayette at Hamilton Heights for third place; Lafayette Central Catholic at Cass for fifth place; Benton Central at Tipton for seventh place; and Rensselaer at Northwestern for ninth place.
Elsewhere, the championship pictures in the Hoosier Heartland and Three Rivers conferences should become clearer tonight. In the HHC, Carroll will look to clinch at least a share of the title when it hosts Taylor. The Cougars are 6-0 in the league with two games remaining. In the TRC, Peru visits league leader Rochester. Peru can forge a tie for the lead with a win.
The following is this weekend’s area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
• Twin Lakes at Western
• Lafayette CC at Cass
• Benton Central at Tipton
• Kokomo at Anderson
• Eastern at Clinton Central
• Taylor at Carroll
• 6:15 — Manchester at Mac
• 6:15 — Peru at Rochester
• 6:30 — Rensselaer at NW
SATURDAY
• + 3 p.m. — Beech Grove at Western
• 4 p.m. — Kokomo at F.W. North
• Eastern at Madison-Grant
• Maconaquah at Delta
+ Added to schedule Thursday
