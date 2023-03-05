Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy, center, holds the trophy as the Wildkats celebrate after defeating Marion 85-51 for the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional title on Saturday, March 4, in Memorial Gym. The Kats' second straight sectional title gives them 76 all-time, extending their state record.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kats rock Giants for repeat sectional title
In a terrific slice of Hoosier Hysteria, longtime rivals Kokomo and Marion met Saturday night in front of a jam-packed crowd at historic Memorial Gym, with their 198th all-time meeting coming in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional championship.
The No. 5-ranked Wildkats smacked the Giants with a complete performance in taking an 85-51 victory that gave them back-to-back sectional titles and their 76th all-time sectional title, extending their state record.
"It feels great," senior guard Shayne Spear said. "The whole city of Kokomo is here and it just feels good to be back and win another sectional championship."
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy, center, holds the trophy as the Wildkats celebrate after defeating Marion 85-51 for the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional title on Saturday, March 4, in Memorial Gym. The Kats' second straight sectional title gives them 76 all-time, extending their state record.
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy celebrates with assistant coach LaBradford Sebree in the fourth quarter.
Flory Bidunga dunks.
Flory Bidunga dunks.
Karson Rogers dunks.
Shayne Spear looks for a pass.
Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a three.
Flory Bidunga grabs a rebound.
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot.
Karson Rogers goes after a rebound.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot.
Flory Bidunga dunks.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot.
Patrick Hardimon cheers after making a three.
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot.
Shayne Spear puts up a three.
Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot.
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The line waiting to get in the gym.
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy, center, holds the trophy as the Wildkats celebrate after defeating Marion 85-51 for the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional title on Saturday, March 4, in Memorial Gym. The Kats' second straight sectional title gives them 76 all-time, extending their state record.
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy celebrates with assistant coach LaBradford Sebree in the fourth quarter.
Flory Bidunga dunks.
Flory Bidunga dunks.
Karson Rogers dunks.
Shayne Spear looks for a pass.
Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a three.
Flory Bidunga grabs a rebound.
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot.
Karson Rogers goes after a rebound.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot.
Flory Bidunga dunks.
Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot.
Patrick Hardimon cheers after making a three.
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot.
Shayne Spear puts up a three.
Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot.
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The line waiting to get in the gym.
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defeats Marion 85-51 for the sectional championship on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Memorial Gym. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo (21-4) advances to face Fort Wayne North (16-9) in a one-game regional next Saturday at Logansport.
"It feels great to win, but it's [onto] the next game," senior forward Patrick Hardimon said. "We want to be great, we want to do better than last year. It's just the next game. I'm happy, though."
Kokomo scored the game's first eight points and kept the lead the rest of the way. It was 20-9 after the first quarter, 35-29 at halftime and 57-44 after the third quarter. From there, the Kats delivered the knockout punch with a dominant final quarter.
Kokomo's fans roared their approval throughout.
"It was fantastic," Hardimon said.
The Kats had several stars. Spear scored 24 points and dished nine assists (both career highs), Flory Bidunga had 20 points, 16 rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists and Karson Rogers had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.
In addition, Hardimon scored 15 points and hounded Marion's Jaymen Townsend on defense, Zavion Bellamy scored seven points and dished six assists and Reis Beard had five points and two assists.
"We had four in double figures. When we get that kind of balance, we're a really, really good ballclub," Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. "Shayne Spear was great, Zavion Bellamy had a great game — he might not have scored a ton, but he was really good with the ball and kind of controlled the pace. Karson Rogers was awesome. Reis Beard was unbelievable defensively. Flory was Flory.
"I can't say enough about our squad. We had everyone contribute."
The Kats shot 54.4% overall (31 of 57) and 40% from 3-point range (8 of 20). They had 22 assists.
Spear helped set the tone by drilling three 3-pointers in the first half.
"I wanted to get hot early so it could carry me the rest of the game and I could get my teammates involved as well," Spear said. "We came out, we had a great game plan and executed it very well."
Spear made big shots in the Kats' semifinal victory over Harrison as well.
"He's a big-time leader, he's a big-time winner," Peckinpaugh said. "He's going to take and make big shots. He's going to continue to do that hopefully throughout this tournament."
The Kats looked sharp in the first quarter as they raced to the 20-8 lead. All five starters scored, Spear had three assists and Beard and Bellamy had two assists apiece.
Bidunga picked up his second foul 47 seconds into the second quarter and went to the bench for the rest of the half. The Kats largely maintained a comfortable lead in his absence. It was 35-21 deep in the quarter before the Giants closed on an 8-0 run.
Kokomo quickly pushed its lead back to double figures in the third quarter. Marion's last strong push came in the form of a 7-0 run that brought it within 46-40 midway through the quarter. Hardimon answered with a 3-pointer off Spear's skip pass and a layup off Bidunga's steal and assist to make it 51-40. The Kats' lead remained in double figures the rest of the game.
Marion picked up two technical fouls in the third quarter. Spear made them pay by making the free throws. He was 8 of 8 from the line in the quarter and 10 of 10 for the game.
"It felt good to not miss a free throw after my free throw percentage has been pretty bad all year," Spear said.
Kokomo broke it wide open in the fourth quarter. Spear and Bellamy drilled a 3-pointer apiece during a stretch that saw the Kats push to a 69-48 lead. Soon after, Rogers had a personal 6-0 run to make it 77-51. He scored on a putback, a breakaway dunk and two free throws. Bidunga put an exclamation point on the win with four straight dunks as Marion's transition defense vanished.
With 1:12 remaining, the officials called the game because of a medical situation in the bleachers. A second, unrelated medical situation followed.
Following a break to allow medical personnel to attend to the situations, Kokomo celebrated its title.
Spear was all smiles as he signed autographs and posed for photos.
"It feels a little weird because I just realized it was my final home game," Spear said, "but having an NCC opponent, a longtime rival, and to come out on top feels really good."
Townsend led Marion (16-9) with 22 points.
The Kats will long remember Saturday's huge crowd. There were long lines at 6 p.m., which was a half-hour before the doors opened and 1 1/2 hours before game time.
"When you look and see people sitting in the built-in bleachers in Section 9, you know it's pretty close to sold out," Peckinpaugh said. "It says so much about our community. It's awesome to be a part of. I know our kids appreciate it and I can't [overstate] how much I appreciate it.
"Hopefully we can keep going here, but we'll take it one game at a time."
Kokomo leads all-time series with Marion 113-84-1 and that includes a 17-8 edge in state tournament games.
Bidunga's double-double was his 47th in 52 career games.
