Kokomo center Flory Bidunga throws down one of his six dunks against Western on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The star big man finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in the Kats’ 66-41 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FULL FORCE
BOYS BB: Kokomo overwhelms Western in front of sold-out crowd
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s Richard R. Rea Gymnasium was treated to the full Kokomo boys basketball experience Tuesday night:
• An array of Flory Bidunga dunks? Check.
• A Bidunga double-double? Check.
• Harassing pressure defense? Check.
• Fast breaks from turnovers, blocks and rebounds? Check.
• Kokomo fans out in force? Check.
About the only thing missing from the sold out Triple-R Gym was Kokomo’s Dunk-O-Meter. Had it been part of Kokomo’s traveling crowd, it would have registered a 6.
Kokomo's Deundre Kirby goes up for a shot. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga throws down one of his six dunks against Western on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The star big man finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in the Kats’ 66-41 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers goes in for the steal as he prevents Western's Dylan Hightower from getting the ball. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear steals the ball from Western's Logan Nelson. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy heads down the court. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga and Western's Dylan Hightower wrangle for a rebound. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a three. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean and Kokomo's Flory Bidunga go for a rebound. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Dylan Hightower tries to battle against defense pressure from Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy and Deundre Kirby. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga looks to the basket for a shot and draws a foul. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear shoots. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston looks to the basket. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers blocks the shot of Western's Mitchell Dean. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Carter Biggs tries to get through Kokomo defense pressure. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers heads to the basket. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A sold-out crowd filled Western High School's gym on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to watch Kokomo defeat Western 66-41. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Deundre Kirby goes up for a shot. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga throws down one of his six dunks against Western on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. The star big man finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds in the Kats’ 66-41 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers goes in for the steal as he prevents Western's Dylan Hightower from getting the ball. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear steals the ball from Western's Logan Nelson. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy heads down the court. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga and Western's Dylan Hightower wrangle for a rebound. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a three. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mitchell Dean and Kokomo's Flory Bidunga go for a rebound. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Dylan Hightower tries to battle against defense pressure from Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy and Deundre Kirby. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga looks to the basket for a shot and draws a foul. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear shoots. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ian Thurston looks to the basket. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers blocks the shot of Western's Mitchell Dean. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Carter Biggs tries to get through Kokomo defense pressure. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers heads to the basket. Kokomo defeats Western 66-41 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A sold-out crowd filled Western High School's gym on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to watch Kokomo defeat Western 66-41. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Class 4A co-No. 6-ranked Wildkats overpowered Western 66-41 with outside pressure, inside power and a gritty full-court effort in a game that was settled very quickly. Kokomo led 19-7 after a quarter, and blew it open in the second quarter, taking a 42-11 lead into halftime.
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh liked “our effort defensively. We were in the right spots off the ball. I thought we rotated really, really well, and then we shared the ball once we got turnovers. Whenever you can really turn people over like that, get out in transition, it’s going to be a pretty good night.
“We didn’t want to let them get into their patterns offensively. We thought if we could speed them up and get them playing out of pattern, we could really cause some havoc and that’s what we did.”
Kokomo forced 13 Western turnovers in the first half in establishing a big lead.
“I think they can do pretty much just about anything they want defensively to any team in the state having the big kid inside [Bidunga],” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “He takes away everything from the rim. His versatility defensively, not only that he plays hard, he has great instincts, and then their guards apply really good ball pressure. [Peckinpaugh] has done a fantastic job with them defensively.”
Bidunga already had his 43rd career double-double by halftime with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He finished with 23 points and 19 rebounds and all six Kat dunks in an enjoyable head-to-head battle with Western center Mitchell Dean, who made an impact of his own with 10 points and nine boards.
Dean scored a post bucket on Bidunga with 3:25 left in the first quarter to give Western a 7-4 lead. Bidunga responded with a 7-0 run of his own with a dunk off an offensive rebound, a hoop-and-harm coast-to-coast basket off his own defensive rebound, and another dunk off an offensive board to put the Kats up 11-7. The Kat run kept coming as Shayne Spear hit a 3, got a steal and layup, and Zavion Bellamy hit a 3 near the buzzer to end the opening frame.
“It’s nice to have that other gear [Bidunga] has,” Peckinpaugh said. “When it comes on, he’s pretty dominant. He kind of took control of the game.”
Karson Rogers had a strong night for the Kats and finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Spear scored nine, Bellamy eight, and Patrick Hardimon and Deundre Kirby seven each.
“Offensively I thought we did a great job of sharing the ball,” Peckinpaugh said. “We had four or five guys right around 7-11 points, and we have Flory, who had a good night. That kind of balance, getting paint touches, allows other guys to get great looks.”
Rogers’ activity and effectiveness on both ends of the floor was a spark for Kokomo.
“Karson’s came on these last three weeks,” Peckinpaugh said. “You can see it’s starting to turn in practice. A light bulb coming on. He’s been really, really good these last two games. We talked about if we’re going to win the tournament, Karson Rogers has to be really good for us and he’s been good the last two weeks.”
Kokomo improved to 17-4. Western fell to 11-9. Logan Nelson hit a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half for Western and finished with a team-high 17 points.
“We can’t simulate this kind of pressure and this kind of length,” Lewis said. “It was a great opportunity for us to learn about ourselves and what opportunities we have to grow in the next couple weeks before sectional. I was proud of our kids for continuing to battle in the second half. Logan Nelson provided a great spark off the bench with his shooting, and that was a great challenge for Mitchell to go against that kind of size too. This is a game that’s going to help us get better.”
Lewis liked that the Panthers and their fans got to see Bidunga.
“Flory’s a fantastic player,” he said. “It’s obviously a very cool experience for our communities to be able to witness him play basketball because he’s an extremely special talent and he’s got, obviously, a very bright future.”
The sold-out gym was full well before halftime of the JV game and led to a big game atmosphere.
“It was awesome,” Lewis said. “In the JV game it felt like it was a sectional game. I mean everybody was in their seats, there was juice in the gym, and those are the kind of moments that you remember as a kid to play in front of a crowd like this, so obviously it was great support from both school communities.”
“I thought it was a great crowd atmosphere,” Peckinpaugh said. “It was cool to see.”
