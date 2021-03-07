VEEDERSBURG — Carroll’s boys basketball season came to a stunning end Saturday evening after Rossville’s Kaleb Del Real drilled a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Hornets past the Cougars 45-44 in the Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional championship.
Down 44-42 and needing to go the length of the court, Rossville guard Luke Meek dribbled down the right side of floor and into the halfcourt before moving to his left and into the lane. He then kicked to Del Real on the wing and Del Real drilled the game-winner.
During a timeout with less than :10 remaining, Carroll coach Bodie Bender pointed out the danger of the Hornets shooting a 3.
“We told them that we got to make them go 85 feet. We got to stay in front and guard the 3. Let them drive the ball because a two doesn’t beat us and we go to overtime. We helped too far and they kicked it out and he hits a 3,” he said.
Carroll (21-4) had a promising start in the game, leading 23-9 after the first quarter.
“We had the start that we’ve been looking for in the last two nights,” Bender said. “We told the kids that Rossville was going to find a way to bounce back and we had to find a way to answer. What these kids have done this year, it’s tough to see it come down on a final possession.”
The 11th-ranked Cougars picked up where they left off in the semifinals with their prime shooting from distance, starting the game off with 3-pointers from Kaleb Meek and Owen Duff.
Near the end of the quarter, Carroll went on a 15-0 run for the 23-9 lead. Scoring from all points of the floor, Carroll scored on pull up 3s in transition to contested layups in the paint while Ethan Duff led the charge and converted on back-to-back buckets from deep.
Rossville (17-7) didn’t stay down for long after the Hornets came out of the quarter break on an 8-0 run of their own, cutting the Carroll lead to 23-17.
The Hornets converted in all facets in the quarter, cutting into the Cougars' lead while limiting Carroll to just two points in the period. Carroll led 25-21 at half and 37-33 after the third quarter. The Hornets opened the final quarter with an 8-0 run to go up 41-37 with 2:30 left.
The Cougars fought back to tie the game on an Owen Duff basket. Jake Skinner later scored from inside the paint to give the Cougars a 44-42 lead going into the final seconds of the game.
Owen Duff led the Cougars with 12 points and Skinner chipped in with eight.
The Cougars went just 3 of 5 from the free throw line in the championship game despite shooting 14 attempts the night before against Western Boone in the semifinals.
For Carroll, it was a familiar end. The Hornets beat the Cougars 63-58 in last year's first round.
