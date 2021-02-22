The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 111th annual Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 2 and run through Saturday, March 6 with the regional round on March 13 and semistates on March 20. The four state championship games that make up the State Finals will take place on April 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kokomo heads to the Class 4A Marion Sectional, which has six teams, all from the North Central Conference. Kokomo (6-14) is matched against Logansport (11-9) in the opening round on March 2. The Berries beat the Kats 51-44 in a conference game on Jan. 8.
Western, Northwestern, Maconaquah and Peru all are part of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional, which has seven teams. Western is the sectional’s defending champion and favorite.
Northwestern (2-10) faces Peru (14-6) in the opener on March 2. The opening round continues the following night with two more games: Benton Central (8-10) vs. Twin Lakes (16-4) in the opener and Western (15-6) vs. West Lafayette (5-10) in the nightcap. Maconaquah (10-10) drew the bye and will face the Northwestern-Peru winner in the semifinal round.
Western looks like the sectional favorite. The Panthers are 6-0 against the other sectional teams having beaten Twin Lakes two times and Northwestern, Peru, West Lafayette and Maconaquah once each.
Also in Class 3A, Eastern heads to the Mississinewa Sectional, which has six teams. The Comets (11-8) are matched against Bellmont (14-6) in the opening round on March 2.
In Class 2A, Cass goes to Delphi, Carroll heads to Fountain Central and Tipton and Taylor go to Blackford.
Cass (11-9) faces Winamac (6-14) in the March 2 opener at Delphi. Carroll (19-1) is matched against Clinton Prairie (12-6) in the opening round at Fountain Central. And at Blackford, Taylor (10-11) and Tipton (8-12) drew opening-round byes. Taylor will face either Eastbrook (5-14) or Sheridan (11-8). Tipton will face either Madison-Grant (18-3) or Blackford (17-4).
And in Class A, Tri-Central (9-10) is matched against Daleville (6-10) in the opening round.
The following are complete brackets for the sectionals involving KT-area teams.
4A AT MARION
Game 1: Lafayette Jeff (19-2) vs. Marion (11-9)
G2: Logansport (11-9) vs. Kokomo (6-14)
G3: Harrison (12-9) vs. G1 winner
G4: McCutcheon (15-2) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
3A AT TWIN LAKES
G1: Northwestern (2-10) vs. Peru (14-6)
G2: Benton C. (8-10) vs. Twin Lakes (16-4)
G3: Western (15-6) vs. West Lafayette (5-10)
G4: Maconaquah (10-10) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
3A AT MISSISSINEWA
G1: Oak Hill (10-10) vs. Mississinewa (14-7)
G2: Bellmont (14-6) vs. Eastern (11-8)
G3: Heritage (10-8) vs. G1 winner
G4: Norwell (8-12) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
CLASS 2A AT DELPHI
G1: Cass (11-9) vs. Winamac (6-14)
G2: Delphi (3-12) vs. North Newton (12-6)
G3: Rensselaer (10-9) vs. G1 winner
G4: Rochester (15-1) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
2A AT FOUNTAIN C.
G1: Fountain Central (9-11) vs. Seeger (6-11)
G2: Clinton Prairie (12-6) vs. Carroll (19-1)
G3: Rossville (15-5) vs. G1 winner
G4: Western Boone (4-13) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
2A AT BLACKFORD
G1: Eastbrook (5-14) vs. Sheridan (11-8)
G2: Madison-Grant (18-3) vs. Blackford (17-4)
G3: Taylor (10-11) vs. G1 winner
G4: Tipton (8-12) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
1A AT WES-DEL
G1: Wes-Del (9-10) vs. Liberty Ch. (13-8)
G2: Daleville (6-10) vs. Tri-Central (9-10)
G3: Anderson Prep (3-16) vs. G1 winner
G4: Cowan (10-8) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
