The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 112th annual Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 1, and run through Saturday, March 5.
KT-area teams are spread across seven sectionals. In Class 4A, Kokomo is part of the Logansport Sectional. In Class 3A, Maconaquah is a sectional host and Western, Northwestern and Peru all head to Maconaquah. Also in Class 3A, Eastern heads to Norwell. In Class 2A, Cass is at Winamac, Carroll is at Western Boone and Tipton is a host and Taylor is at Tipton. And in Class A, Tri-Central heads to Wes-Del.
Kokomo received a bye in the Logan Sectional. The Wildkats (13-7) will face either Marion (7-12) or Harrison (15-6) in a semifinal game.
In the Maconaquah Sectional, which has seven teams, No. 6-ranked Peru (16-1) and Western (13-7) are matched in an opening-round game on Wednesday, March 2. That game is preceded by Maconaquah (15-5) vs. defending sectional champion Twin Lakes (14-7). Northwestern received the sectional’s lone bye and will await the winner of Benton Central (12-9) vs. West Lafayette (4-17).
Eastern received a bye in the Norwell Sectional. The Comets likely will face No. 7-ranked Norwell (19-3), assuming the Knights defeat Heritage (4-16) in the opening round.
In the Winamac Sectional, Cass (10-9) is matched against Rochester (9-11) in the opener. In the Western Boone Sectional, No. 6-ranked Carroll (18-1) has a bye and will await the winner of Fountain Central (11-12) vs. Seeger (6-12).
In the Tipton Sectional, Tipton (14-6) and Taylor (9-9) meet in the opening round. And in the Wes-Del Sectional, Tri-Central (11-8) faces Liberty Christian (13-9) in the opener.
The following are for full brackets for the sectionals involving area teams.
Class 4A at Logansport
Game 1: Lafayette Jeff (18-4) vs. McCutcheon (6-13)
G2: Marion (7-12) vs. Harrison (15-6)
G3: Logansport (3-17) vs. G1 winner
G4: Kokomo (13-7) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 3A at Maconaquah
G1: Benton Central (12-9) vs. West Lafayette (4-17)
G2: Twin Lakes (14-7) vs. Maconaquah (15-5)
G3: Peru (16-1) vs. Western (13-7)
G4: Northwestern (9-9) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
Class 3A at Norwell
G1: Heritage (4-16) vs. Norwell (19-3)
G2: Bellmont (11-9) vs. Mississinewa (8-12)
G3: Eastern (8-10) vs. G1 winner
G4: Oak Hill (16-4) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Winamac
Game 1: Rochester (9-11) vs. Cass (10-9)
G2: Delphi (3-17) vs. Winamac (8-11)
G3: North Newton (9-10) vs. G1 winner
G4: Rensselaer (8-12) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at WeBo
G1: Western Boone (7-12) vs. Clinton Prairie (17-4)
G2: Fountain Central (11-12) vs. Seeger (6-12)
G3: Rossville (11-10) vs. G1 winner
G4: Carroll (18-1) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Tipton
G1: Madison-Grant (12-8) vs. Blackford (7-12)
G2: Tipton (14-6) vs. Taylor (9-9)
G3: Eastbrook (9-11) vs. G1 winner
G4: Sheridan (4-17) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
Class A at Wes-Del
G1: Liberty Christian (13-9) vs. Tri-Central (11-8)
G2: Daleville (11-8) vs. Anderson Prep (1-19)
G3: Wes-Del (9-10) vs. G1 winner
G4: Cowan (2-15) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
