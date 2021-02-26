Taylor’s boys basketball team made easy work of Elwood on Thursday evening in the Titans’ regular-season finale, throttling the Panthers with a final of 82-54. The Titans used a 24-point first quarter that ultimately buried the opposition and set the tone for Taylor’s 11th win of the season.
Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler believed that his team dictated the pace of the game from the opening tip.
“When we play an opponent like this, if we are supposed to win by 20 or 30, then we need to win by 20 or 30,” Bentzler said. “I thought our kids came out and had a 10-0 run to start the game. We weren’t going to wait and play down to our opponent.”
Taylor (11-11) put four players in double-figure scoring with Ryley Gilbert leading with the way with 18 while Josh Bowman (14), Jaylen Harris (12) and Makhi McGee (10) aided the Titans on offense in a night where they shot nearly 44% from the field.
The Titans came out hot as Harris buried a 3-pointer on Taylor’s first possession followed by two Titan steals converting into easy buckets around the basket.
Nathan Keene capped off the 10-0 opening flurry with a 3 of his own before Elwood (2-21) found a way to slow the bleeding with back-to-back baskets.
Bentzler noted that the Titans’ ability to get out and run was their game plan.
“We feel like in each half we can get a spurt with our pressure and get a run and that’s what will push us out and get us over the hump in most games. … We were able to push the tempo offensively and score against their zone,” he said.
Utilizing a full-court press, Taylor extended the lead to 21 points by halftime when it forced multiple turnovers and put together another 10-0 run thanks in part to its transition offense.
During the run, Harris found his way to the free throw line after a forced turnover followed by a 3 on the baseline.
Going into the game, Taylor averaged just 54 points on offense but eclipsed that number after coming out in the first half and knocking down six triples, proving Elwood’s 2-3 zone wasn’t enough to stop the Titans defensively.
After a fiery first half, Taylor came out and piled on 40 second-half points against the Panthers, shutting the door on any attempts of a comeback by the opposition and running away with the 28-point victory.
With the win, the Titans will now shift their focus to tournament play where they will wait to play the winner of the Eastbrook/Sheridan quarterfinal in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional.
In late January, Taylor defeated both Sheridan and Eastbrook while amid a four-game winning streak and will look to have the same success next week as it searches for its first sectional victory since the 2017-18 season.
“We’ve got about eight days off now, it’s going to be interesting but we just got to keep up with that mentality of mental toughness,” Bentzler said. “We just got to keep getting better every night in practice, stay healthy and be ready to go.”
