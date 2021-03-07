MONTICELLO — Thirteen straight.
Twin Lakes, for the 13th straight time since the 2000-01 season, defeated Peru 59-55 Saturday night to win the Class 3A Sectional 20 championship.
“We haven’t been in a sectional championship game in 10 years, but hopefully we get a new venue because I’m tired of this place and playing Twin Lakes,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said.
The Tigers (16-8) led 55-51 after Kade Townsend scored with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Indians (21-4) made it a one-possession game when Lewis Dellinger hit one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 55-52.
After the Tigers' Treyden Curtis missed the front end of a one-and-one at :57 seconds, the Indians' Clayton Bridwell hit the biggest shot of the night as he tied the game with a 3-pointer from the corner.
“I know coach [Kent] Adams has trust in me and I know I worked all off-season for big shots. I caught it in rhythm and let it fly. If we were going to win it, someone was going to have to step up,” Bridwell said. “My teammates had a lot of trust in me and I had the ball in my hands, so I took the shot.
“It was hard to get going and I was 0 of 5 from the field in the first half, but I knew that I needed to step up when it mattered most,” the Indian junior said.
According to Adams, the situation dictated Bridwell take the game-tying 3.
“It’s one he had to take. He wasn’t shooting well all night and our perimeter shooting was off, but he knew he had to take it. He found the opening and didn’t hesitate. That’s a great thing,” Adams explained.
After a Peru timeout, Curtis missed a runner in the lane and Matthew Roettger’s tip went off his fingertips. Twin Lakes' Kahari Jackson went the length of the floor and was fouled with 7.3 seconds. Jackson hit both free throws to put the Indians in the lead — just like he did with :22 left in the second overtime of Friday night’s upset of Western.
“In the final 23 seconds we had our opportunity, but our point guard went a little early. He thought he saw a seam a little earlier than we wanted, but didn’t hit it,” Thompson said. “We missed the rebound shot and tip. Twin Lakes and coach Adams are too good to give them time at the end. They hustled the ball up the court and we fouled them.”
After Jackson’s free throws, the Tigers then threw the ball out of bounds near half court and Bridwell then iced the game with two more free throws.
“Down three, we had a chance but were excited and took the ball out early, didn’t let people get set up, and then threw it away,” Thompson added.
Adams was impressed with his squad’s composure down the stretch against both Peru and Western.
“I just kept thinking … can these guys do this two nights in a row? They hit critical and clutch free throws. It was absolutely amazing,” Adams said. “This tells you all about our players. Our seniors, with Clayton [Bridwell] and Caden [Harker], shows you that experience matters. We didn’t have practice time, lost games and had to go through a lot of changes. It’s really a lot for anyone to overcome.”
Twin Lakes struggled to take control of the game leading 27-26 at halftime because of Tigers' Matt Ross and Curtis, along with fatigue after upsetting Western.
“There wasn’t much in the tank [Saturday] with the emotional intensity we had and played with. I knew Peru was going be a challenge because they are a great team and well coached. They didn’t have anything to lose and it was their relaxed attitude that really helped them,” Adams said. “Ross and Curtis were unstoppable in the first half and we had to slow them down, but they still kept scoring.”
Ross finished with 19 points and seven rebounds while Curtis added 14.
Jackson had a game-high 21 points, including 14 of Twin Lakes’ 16 points in the second quarter.
“How about Khari in this whole tournament, not just the second quarter?” Adams stated. “It kind of reminds me back to guys we have had in the past that stepped up in the sectional and really had their best games of the season in the tournament. He saw openings he had to take and was really special.”
The Indians will play South Bend St. Joseph in the South Bend Washington Regional on Saturday at 10 a.m. The Indians were thumped by St. Joe earlier this season, 98-61 on Dec. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.