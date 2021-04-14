Following the lost 2020 season, Howard County boys golf is back, but with a different look. There are new coaches at Western, Kokomo and Eastern.
Blake Conklin is Western’s new coach. He replaces longtime coach Steve Hoppes.
“It’s hard to describe how excited I am to be the new golf coach,” Conklin said. “As anyone who knows me can attest, my love for the game is quite immense, and having the opportunity to hopefully pass that on to current and future players is fantastic. I also am looking forward to the challenge of coaching golf. ... That’s probably what I’m looking forward to the most, the challenge of helping the guys improve in any way that I can.
“As for replacing Hop? Oh man, how can I? The legacy of successful golf teams is hard to replace, so I don’t really see it as me replacing him. I want to continue, and hopefully build upon that success.”
The other new coaches are Matt York at Kokomo and Michael Lamb at Eastern.
The following are looks at the four county teams. Taylor is not fielding a team this year.
KOKOMO
York has good experience from which to build a lineup with juniors Brandon Hansen and Ty Lauderbaugh and senior Jackson Richards.
Hansen and Lauderbaugh played Nos. 1 and 2 for the Kats in the 2019 Peru Sectional. Hansen was runner-up in the sectional, took fifth place in the Plymouth Regional to make the state cut and tied for 85th in the 100-player field at state. Richards played No. 1 in the 2018 sectional before sitting out the ‘19 season to focus on basketball.
The rest of the roster shows senior Jon Callane, junior Trevarion Corbin, sophomores Karson Parrott, Tre’Mon Corbin and Eli Guest and freshman William Nelson.
“I have a few kids that are new to golf so I’ll need some leadership from the upperclassmen,” York said. “I know several of these kids are passionate about the game of golf, and we will be as good as they want.
“The majority of these kids have experience at either the middle or high school level, so we can hopefully be a competitive squad this year,” he added.
Kokomo beat McCutcheon 172-199 Monday to open the season. Hansen led the way with a 39 and Parrott backed him with a 42.
A former Kat golfer, York said he is excited for the chance to lead the team.
“I am deeply passionate about coaching and teaching, and golf allows me to do both,” he said. “While it’s always fun to play well and win matches, at the end of the day I just want the kids to continue to strive to be a better person and teammate. I am looking forward to the opportunity to see and experience new courses, and make lasting memories with the team.”
WESTERN
Senior Kyle Sanders is Western’s lone returning varsity player. The Indiana Wesleyan recruit played No. 1 in both 2018 and ‘19, helping the Panthers win the 2018 Peru Sectional title and the ‘19 Hoosier Conference title. He was the medalist in the latter meet.
“Kyle is our captain and leader of the team, and that isn’t only because he is our best player. It is because of the inherent leadership qualities he brings to the team,” Conklin said. “He is constantly working to improve his game and that example is something the other guys see. Kyle sets a high standard for himself, and with what he wants to accomplish this year, and I fully believe he will.”
Juniors Andrew Hartman and Kaden Blount are moving into varsity roles after playing JV in 2019.
New to the team this year are junior Sam Bowlby, sophomores Nolan Miller and Cody Kretz and freshman Ethan Fisher.
“We have seven guys out for the team this year,” Conlin said. “A couple others came out to give it a shot, but realized it was a little different than going out and playing with your boys, which is completely OK. Tournament golf is a completely different animal.”
Conklin wants his players to build on their strengths and work on their weaknesses.
“Golf is a funny game,” he said. “You can’t always see the improvement, even though it is there. One day you can go shoot the round of your life, then go out the next day and it feels like the first time you’ve ever played.
“As for the team goals, it’s to win sectional.”
Western had a sectional five-peat in 2014-18 before Peru topped the Panthers by four shots for the 2019 title.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers are led by seniors Bodey Henry, Luke Rood and Jake Martin. In the 2019 sectional, Henry played No. 2 and Rood played No. 4.
“I will be leaning heavily on those three to be leaders for the rest of the team,” coach Kurt Koetter said. “They are really the only players that have experience playing in competitions on this team.”
Koetter said senior Addison Horner and freshman Sammy Shotwell likely will play somewhere in the top five and senior Tyler Ballinger, junior Will Baxter and freshman Brayden Applegate also are in the mix.
“We have a lineup set as of right now. However, that can change. I think we have seven or eight guys that can rotate in and out of the lineup any given week,” Koetter said.
Sophomores Matthew Girard and Josep Craig and freshman Jeffrey White round out the lineup.
“The hope and goal for this team is to improve every day and be competitive,” Koetter said. “Losing last season set this team back a bit. We have several players that would have gotten experience last year to build from. We will have to make up for the lack of experience as we go.
“I am looking forward to this season. This is a fun group of guys to be around.”
EASTERN
Following back-to-back Hoosier Heartland Conference titles in 2018 and ‘19, the Comets are in a complete rebuilding mode.
New coach Lamb has four players — juniors Ian Haley and Barak Price and freshmen Bryce Barker and Phillip Beedham. Haley and Price played JV in 2019 when the Comets had a senior-heavy lineup.
“We are all going to be playing a varsity spot this year with only four guys. So it’s going to be a good experience for everyone,” Lamb said.
“The goal for the team is to continually get better each day,” he added. “With only having the minimum needed to play, there are definitely going to be some tough days. My goal that I have communicated with the team is to get better each time out and have fun. I am new to coaching so we are all going to be learning each match and I am excited to get started this season.”
