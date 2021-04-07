Kendall Bostic is excited to play Big Ten basketball, all over again.
A freshman on the Michigan State women’s basketball program in the season that just concluded, Bostic was a contributor on a Spartan squad that reached the NCAA Tournament. But the on-court action wasn’t what she’d intended and when the season ended, she decided to enter the transfer portal.
A new suitor quickly filled the void. Bostic announced on Tuesday that she’s transferring to Illinois. She’ll begin taking classes this summer.
“Illinois has been awesome,” the former Northwestern High School star said. “Their coaching staff, they’re very down-to-earth people, they’ve been with me since Day One.”
Bostic got playing time as a freshman at MSU, averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting a team-high 53.9% from the field in 12.4 minutes per game. She liked her teammates and coaches, but the style of play shifted and the change left her searching for a role on the floor.
“Really, throughout the season the offensive structure kind of changed from what I had watched from my time being a recruit. That was a change coming in this year. [MSU] didn’t really utilize the power forward position, which is what I was recruited to be,” Bostic said. Michigan State changed to a four-out, one-in offense with a center and no power forward. “I was willing to learn but … it became not fun for me.
“I adjusted pretty well to it, it’s just the fact it wasn’t a style I thought we were going to play when I came in, I didn’t really like it … so I wanted a change.”
Illinois provided a good landing spot, and showed Bostic its plans on how she could be effective in its system. Illinois showed her clips from its own scouting footage of her as an opponent at Michigan State as well as plays the Illini ran last season to demonstrate how she would be used in an Orange and Blue uniform. She liked their plan and trusted that they would put that into practice.
The Illini struggled this past season, finishing 13th in the Big Ten at 2-16 and 5-18 overall in the fourth season under coach Nancy Fahey. The Illini return leading scorer Jada Peebles next season.
“They’re building a foundation that I feel like we can take it to the next level,” Bostic said. “With the girls that are already there we can turn a corner and get them back to where they know they can be.”
Bostic hopes to be eligible to play immediately next season without having to sit out a campaign but that has yet to be determined. She plans to take the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the pandemic and will have four seasons of basketball ahead of her.
“I’ll definitely take that extra year and I’m probably going to use that with my master’s too,” Bostic said. “That’s a bonus because I’m far ahead with my academics. They’ve got a top grad program for my speech language pathology. They have a bachelor’s in [my major] speech and hearing science too.”
Bostic is still taking classes at Michigan State through the end of the school year this spring. She’s planning on taking summer classes at Illinois and head to campus at that point.
“It was difficult at first because obviously I love my teammates,” Bostic said of the decision to transfer. “Michigan State was a great school, the staff was great, they worked with us all the time. [The move] was best for me and my love for the game. I’m eager to get up to Illinois and get to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.