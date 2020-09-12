Eastern's football team overpowered Taylor 61-0 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night on the Titans' turf.
The Class 2A No. 12-ranked Comets improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the HHC and extended their regular-season winning streak to 14 games. Taylor dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-2.
"We know coach [Josh] Ousley is working his tail off at Taylor and those kids are going to get better. We just had a little more firepower with the numbers," Eastern coach Josh Edwards said.
Edwards liked how the Comets cut down on penalties after committing 16 against Delphi last week.
"We did still have a few holding calls that cost us in the first half, but I felt like execution wise, the guys did a nice job of blocking on the edge, we had very good special teams, we had very good defense. Our varsity guys played the first two quarters and that was it. We felt pretty good about the win," he said.
The Comets played without star running back Zane Downing. They held him out as a precautionary move with what Edwards described as a minor injury. He is expected to return next week.
In Downing's place, Makhai Reed stepped up and dazzled with a pair of long touchdown runs in the first quarter.
"He was pretty electric," Edwards said. "His first two carries went for over 150 yards and two touchdowns."
Reed scored twice more in the second quarter, on a run and on an interception return, as the Comets raced to a 48-0 halftime lead.
Also in the second quarter, Josh Fike had a touchdown run, QB Austin Roberts had a TD pass to Drew Monize, and Eli Edwards had a pair of special teams touchdowns. Eli Edwards recovered a Titan fumble on a punt attempt for a score and later pulled in a punt that went straight up and returned it for a score.
"The kids played well and they played hard," Josh Edwards said. "We weren't happy with our second half last week. We need to come out each week and play like we're in the sectional championship. I really felt like in the first half, that's what our kids did."
Eastern visits Carroll next week.
"We want to keep building the momentum," Josh Edwards said. "Our conference is up this year, we have quite a few teams that are playing well right now. Any road game is more of a challenge than playing at home and we've seen some film on Carroll and they do some nice things. We have to continue to be hungry, we have to continue to play hard and then clean up our mistakes in order to get a win next week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.