Kokomo linebacker Shayne Spear takes down McCutcheon’s Jadon Lawrence during Friday night’s game at Walter Cross Field. Spear and the Kats took a 28-23 win to even their record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the NCC.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tough when it counts
FOOTBALL: Kats endure mistakes to beat McCutcheon
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Deep in the third quarter, Kokomo’s football team forced McCutcheon to punt and the Mavericks hit on a superb special teams play, downing the punt at the Kokomo 1-yard-line. The Mavs’ special teams guys were fired up about that play and had Kokomo in bad field position and behind on the scoreboard 17-14.
Kokomo responded to the Mavs’ energy with a strong show of life of their own.
Kokomo drove 99 yards on 18 plays and scored on a three-yard fourth-down run by Deshaun Coleman to take the lead for good with 5:44 left in the game. Kokomo tacked on another score to give itself cushion to endure a last-minute TD from McCutcheon as the Kats closed out a 28-23 victory.
Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart fends off McCutcheon’s Conner Gertzen as he carries the ball during Friday's game.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Torian Smith runs into the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Dakota Gunter takes down McCutcheon’s Brad Gagnon. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Shayne Spear takes down McCutcheon’s Brad Gagnon. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart keeps McCutcheon’s Colin Budreau at bay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence looks to get around McCutcheon’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart carries the ball through McCutcheon’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Dakota Gunter congratulates Myles Lenoir, right, after Lenoir picks up a McCutcheon fumble. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence runs through McCutcheon’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-11-20 Kokomo vs McCutcheon football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
That 99-yard drive was critical. Kokomo got six first downs on the drive, converted a pair of fourth-down situations, and took a big chunk of yards on a 33-yard pass play from quarterback Evan Barker to Coleman to cross into McCutcheon’s half of the field. Immediately after that, Kokomo’s running game got gains of 7, 7 and 6 yards to get inside the Mavs’ 20.
“We told them this drive is going to win us or lose us the football game. With what we do on offense we’ve got to get first downs and we’ve got to get guys to get excited when we get first downs, and we got that attitude going when we got a couple [first downs] there early to get out of our own way in the end zone,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said.
“Once we got the big pass, we got the momentum, and high school football’s a huge game of momentum, when we got the mo, we’ve got to continue to go and our guys got excited and started blocking a little better at the point of attack. We just executed and punched it in the end zone.”
Kokomo’s defense responded with two straight takeaways after that. On McCutcheon’s second play of the ensuing possession, Kokomo’s Shayne Spear intercepted McCutcheon QB Ethan Smith. The Kats didn’t get anything offensively out of that possession, but Kokomo took two more minutes off the clock, then got another takeaway on McCutheon’s first play of that possession when Myles Lenoir stripped the ballcarrier and took possession for the Kats with 2:39 left.
Five plays later Kokomo’s Ta’Shy Stewart scored from 10 yards out on another fourth-down situation to put the Kats up 28:17 with 1:24 left. McCutcheon scored the final TD with 21 seconds left but couldn’t recover the onside kick and the Kats took a knee to end the game.
“We got a turnover, our offense shot ourselves in the foot … then our defense comes up big again with another turnover, we scored again to put it away and that’s what it’s all about — to score four,” Colby said. “We preached it all week: If we can score four times with our offense, win the time of possession, limit mistakes and limit turnovers we’re going to be OK. [Friday] night we were able to overcome penalties and turnovers.”
Kokomo went into halftime up 14-10 after Torian Smith hauled in a 29-yard yard pass from Barker and Plez Lawrence weaved, spun and surged to a 40-yard TD run. Lawrence’s TD run was set up a play earlier by Noa Wainscott’s 45-yard reception down the right sideline.
The Kats won the time of possession battle by a nose, 24:41 to 23:19. They lost the turnover battle three to two (an interception and fumble each for McCutcheon, and three interceptions against the Kats), and the penalties piled up on both sides. Kokomo had 16 penalties for 95 yards, McCutcheon 12 for 118 yards.
Kokomo ran for 145 yards on 45 carries with Lawrence rushing for 118 yards on 19 totes. Barker completed 4 of 9 passes with three interceptions and 115 yards. Defensively Lenoir led the Kats with 13 tackles. Stewart had eight and Coleman six.
The Kats improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in North Central Conference play. It was first-year coach Colby’s first NCC win. McCutcheon fell to 0-4, 0-2 in the NCC
