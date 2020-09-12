RUSSIAVILLE — Western's football team enjoyed a fun home opener Friday night.
The Class 4A co-No. 13-ranked Panthers buried Benton Central with a 44-point first half and went on to beat the winless Bison 65-14.
The Panthers (4-0) held a 16-0 lead after the opening quarter, then exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter to break it wide open.
"We came out and played hard," Western coach Alex Stewart said. "It was a little bit slow to start with, and Benton Central came out and played hard and ran the ball well. We started to clean up our play a little bit in the second quarter and really started to take care of business."
The Panthers led 24-0 in the second quarter when Dylan Bryant and Riley Western came up with back-to-back interceptions. Bryant's pick thwarted a Bison drive and set up an offensive score. Western returned his interception 60 yards for a touchdown.
"That was a huge momentum shift in the game," Stewart said.
Stewart pointed to the play of Carter Jarvis and Troy Conaway as another defensive highlight. The sophomores filled in at inside linebacker and saw their first extended playing time.
"They stepped up and played well," Stewart said.
The Panthers' offensive stars had their usual big nights. Jerry Padgett ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Braeden Bryant had TD passes to Nathaniel Liddell and Romey Collins. All that came in the first half.
The second half saw Garret Lupoi score on a long run, Ian Beatty recover a fumble and return it for a touchdown and Junior Story score on a run.
Western, which is 4-0 for the first time since 2013, returns to the road next Friday when it visits Hamilton Heights to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play.
"Being 4-0 is awesome," Stewart said. "We just have to keep taking steps in the right direction each week. Each week, we have to get better and work on the things that we need to work on. If we continue to do that, we're going to keep doing good things."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.