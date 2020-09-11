Eastern’s football team has opened the season 3-0 for the fourth straight year, which is a program first.
That might come as a surprise to some considering the Comets set a state record for the time with a 37-game winning streak in 1961-65. But that streak started in Week 2 of the ‘61 season and ended in Week 3 of the ‘65 season.
The Comets are enjoying their best stretch since those golden days. They own winning streaks of 13 games in the regular season and nine games in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. They are the defending HHC champs.
Eastern will look to keep the winning going when it visits Taylor tonight for a conference game.
The Class 2A No. 12-ranked Comets are 1-0 in the HHC after beating Delphi 38-35 last week. The Comets led 24-0 at halftime — extending their defense’s shutout streak to 10 quarters — and 38-7 in the third quarter before weathering the Oracles’ furious comeback attempt.
Eastern workhorse Zane Downing has 762 rushing yards through three games and a school-record 3,238 yards in his career.
Taylor (1-2 overall) is 0-1 in the HHC following a 56-28 loss to Carroll last week. The Titans are scoring 30 points per game, but allowing 36 ppg.
The Comets have won the last four meetings and 10 of the last 11 between the teams. The last two have been lopsided — 49-0 last year and 62-6 in 2018.
MCCUTCHEON AT KOKOMO
Kokomo hosts McCutcheon tonight for the Wildkats’ fourth straight home game to open the season. It’s also Kokomo’s homecoming.
The Kats are 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the North Central Conference. The Mavericks are 0-3 and 0-1.
McCutcheon opened with a rough stretch of opponents — Class 3A No. 6 Guerin Catholic, Class 3A No. 4 West Lafayette and Class 6A No. 6 Lafayette Jeff. They combined to outscore the Mavericks 104-10.
Kokomo is coming off a frustrating 7-6 loss to Marion. All the scoring took place in the game’s opening 82 seconds. From there, the Kats saw their chances to take the lead undone by five turnovers.
McCutcheon beat Kokomo twice last season — 59-20 in the regular season and 30-6 in sectional play. Overall, the Mavs have won the last four regular-season meetings, although the Kats won sectional clashes in 2017 and ‘18.
BC AT WESTERN
After three straight road games, Class 4A No. 13-ranked Western finally has its home opener as the Panthers (3-0) welcome Benton Central (0-3).
Western owns victories over Kokomo (score of 34-19), Western Boone (31-21) and Rensselaer (33-14). BC has suffered losses against Delphi (24-0), Sheridan (48-6) and Cass (19-13).
The Panthers blasted the Bison 70-7 last year and 56-6 in 2018. The Bison went 1-19 over those two seasons.
H. HEIGHTS AT NW
Northwestern begins Hoosier Conference East Division play against Hamilton Heights. It’s also Northwestern’s homecoming.
Northwestern is 0-3 overall. The Tigers have been outscored by a combined score of 113-6 by Twin Lakes, Logansport and Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic.
Heights also is 0-3, with losses to Class 2A No. 11 Lapel, Class 3A No. 10 North Montgomery and Class 3A No. 4 West Lafayette. Those teams are a combined 8-1.
Heights beat Northwestern 36-0 last year for its third straight win in the series.
AROUND THE AREA
In another HC East Division opener, Lewis Cass (1-2) visits Tipton (1-1). Last year, Cass beat Tipton 28-7 and the Kings went on to win the division, ending Tipton’s three-year reign as the East representative in the conference title game. The Blue Devils won the division outright in 2018 and ‘17 and shared the top spot in ‘17.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Peru and Maconaquah are both on the road. Peru (3-0, 2-0 TRC) visits Wabash (2-1, 1-0) for a key matchup at the top of the standings, and Mac (0-1, 0-1) is at Whitko (2-1, 1-1). Peru, Wabash and Southwood (1-0 TRC) are the league front-runners.
In the HHC, Class A No. 11 Tri-Central (3-0, 1-0 HHC) will look to continue its hot start when it hosts Clinton Prairie (0-3, 0-0).
Carroll (2-1) steps out of the HHC tonight for a home game against Class A No. 5 Parke Heritage (2-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.