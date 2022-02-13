FRANKTON — The young Carroll Lady Cougars had a tall task ahead of them facing a senior-laden Frankton team on Saturday morning at the Class 2A Frankton Regional at the Eagles Nest.
The Cougars gave themselves a chance to win at the end. But the No. 11-ranked Eagles were just too solid as they seized control late and pulled away for a 64-52 win to advance to the final.
The Cougars finished 18-8.
Carroll coach Brady Wiles said noted the free throw shooting as a key to the game. His team shot 15 of 25 (60%) from the line while Frankton shot 22 of 26 (85%).
“It just came down to free throw shooting honestly,” Wiles said. “About the three-minute mark we went through an 0-for-5 stretch and that really hurt us. We had a couple open looks to take the lead with about three minutes to go and they just didn’t fall. But I’m proud of our effort. They’re a senior-loaded team. We’re playing four sophomores, a freshman and a senior. So we’ve got to learn from it. I think next year, the year after, we can be on the other side of this.”
It was a close game throughout. The first half was back and forth as Frankton managed to take a 13-11 lead after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime.
The second half was also close most of the way. Frankton led 40-37 after three. Carroll pulled to within 45-44 on two Lainey Johnson free throws with 5:50 remaining. Johnson scored on an and-one with 5:19 left to make it 47-46 but missed the free throw.
Alli Harness split a pair of free throws to bring Carroll to within 51-47 with 4:29 left. Harness scored on an assist by Maryn Worl to make it a two-point game with 3:45 to go.
Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one and then missed a 3 that would have given the Cougars the lead on their next two possessions. Lauryn Bates scored on a three-point play to give the Eagles a 54-49 lead with 2:34 to play.
The Cougars then missed on a couple shots and free throws on their next two possessions. Harness knocked down two free throws with 1:29 left to make it 55-51.
But the Eagles iced the game from the foul line from there as Cagney Utterback, who was 9 of 17 from the line for the season going into the game, made six straight free throws to extend the lead as the Cougars missed their next couple shots from the field. Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 59-52 with 55 seconds left would be as close as it would get the rest of the way.
Bates had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles. Utterback scored 13 points. Emma Sperry had nine points and 11 boards. Bailee Webb had eight points, Isabella Dean had seven and Amaya Collins added four. Bates, Utterback and Webb are seniors.
Three sophomores had all of the Cougars’ points on the day. Wagner led with 19 points, Johnson scored 16 and Harness scored 15. Wagner and Johnson each pulled down eight rebounds. Harness dished out five assists.
The Cougars have just two seniors on their roster, including starter Worl and reserve Blaire Oyler.
“They work really hard,” Wiles said. “One of them is a three-year starter, been a varsity player for four years. So we’ll definitely miss her. The other one didn’t play a super huge role, especially after injury, but she did a nice job. So we’ll miss them.”
The Cougars certainly have a bright future. Harness was so good in the sectional championship win over Pioneer that it’s easy to forget she was playing with two broken wrists with an injury suffered just 25 days before the sectional final and 29 days before the regional. She was playing at about 80% capacity in her left wrist and 50% capacity in her right wrist. She was the state's second leading scorer before she got hurt.
Wagner also emerged as a go-to player her sophomore season and Johnson was also big scoring threat in the tournament. Sophomore Jamilah Tillman was a force defensively and on the boards. Freshman Sarah Jones provided ball handling and defense as the team’s sixth man.
Wiles said the program should be pretty loaded with talent over the next two years.
“There’s a couple in the eighth grade, so we’re excited,” he said. “We’ve got to learn from this and hopefully we can advance further next year.”
The Eagles went on to upset No. 2 Winchester 60-56 in the regional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.