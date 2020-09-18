Western’s girls golf team is an overwhelming favorite to win the sectional today at Chippendale G.C.
“We’re probably the team to beat, but you never know,” longtime Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “We’re playing pretty good. Tipton is going to be out to get us; they’ve been right behind us all year. We’ll have to play decent. It should be fun.”
The Panthers are familiar with sectional success. They prevailed in a nail-biter last year for their fifth sectional championship in six years and 13th all-time.
No. 13-ranked Western and Tipton are considered the top two teams in today’s sectional. The field also has Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Taylor, Cass, Maconaquah, Logansport, North Miami and Peru. Tee times begin at 10 a.m.
The top three teams will advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Sept. 26 at Battle Ground G.C. The top three individuals from the non-advancing teams also will move on.
“Our goal, we’d love to win it, but we just want to get to regional. That’s the key,” Hoppes said.
Western tuned up for the sectional by winning the Hoosier Conference tournament last Friday, also at Chippendale. Western posted a score of 327 to beat runner-up Tipton by 22 strokes.
“Without question, Western is the favorite. They are solid, top to bottom, and they are always tough at Chip,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “After them, I think we are in that two spot, but in the past it is always nip and tuck for those spots. Northwestern, Logan and Mac have all put up some good rounds this season.”
Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter offered a similar outlook.
“Western and Tipton are the two teams to beat, that’s for sure. I’d say Western has the huge advantage — they’re a good team and it’s their home course. We’re just hoping to sneak out that third spot,” he said.
Tipton junior Lucy Quigley looks like the favorite in the battle for individual medalist. She won the Hoosier Conference title with a crisp 1-under 72. Last year, she was sectional runner-up and a state qualifier.
“Lucy is playing really well as of late, and really has been all season,” Bales said. “She’s a special young lady, fun to coach, and just a fierce competitor on the course. I certainly like her chances [today], and I could have said that about any match this season.
“This sectional is always a grind. There are some great players here, and it will be competitive. I’m just glad she’s a Blue Devil.”
Western has multiple players capable of vying for the individual title including freshman Elizabeth Mercer and seniors Ella Williamson and Mady Smith. Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter and Maconaquah’s Kianna Sharp also could be in the mix. In last year’s sectional, Sharp was third, Williamson was fourth and Smith and Koetter tied for fifth.
