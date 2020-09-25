Western girls golf coach Steve Hoppes hopes his squad can survive and advance when it plays in the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Saturday at Battle Ground G.C.
The top three teams in the 18-team regional will advance to the State Finals on Oct. 2-3 at Carmel’s Prairie View G.C. The top five individuals from non-advancing teams also will move on.
No. 12-ranked Crown Point, No. 13 Western and No. 18 Culver Academies headline the Battle Ground field.
Crown Point won the Lake Central Sectional at Palmira G.C. with a score of 347. Western won its sectional at Chippendale G.C. with a 330. And Culver Academies won the LaPorte Sectional at Beechwood G.C. with a 322.
“Culver [Academies] is very good. We played them and they beat us handily,” Hoppes said, recalling a dual match at CA’s home course earlier this month. “Crown Point is also good and you can’t count out Tipton. I think [those three teams plus Western] will be shooting for the three spots. We’ll see.”
Tipton was runner-up to Western at Chippendale.
“I want us to go out and just compete, like we have all season,” coach Jason Bales said. “I really think Culver [Academies] and Western are the two to beat. Luckily they take three. I hope we can find our way to that third spot, but we have to play free and play well.”
The top three teams from six different sectionals make up the regional field. Joining Western and Tipton from the Western Sectional is Maconaquah, which is making its first regional appearance since 2006.
Western features a balanced lineup. Freshman Elizabeth Mercer plays No. 1 and is backed by seniors Ella Williamson and Mady Smith and junior Kylee Duncan. In the sectional, Mercer was medalist with a 76, Williamson came in with an 83, Smith had an 85 and Duncan had an 86.
“Our top four are pretty solid,” Hoppes said.
Western was fifth in last year’s regional. Duncan carded a team-best 86 and Smith followed with an 87.
Tipton’s lineup is anchored by junior Lucy Quigley, who was the sectional runner-up with an 80.
Quigley is battle-tested at Battle Ground. In the 2019 regional, she fired a 77 to finish fourth, earning an individual spot at state.
“Obviously a return trip to Prairie View is the goal, and I know Lucy has that goal in mind, but I would like to see her simply play well,” Bales said of his hopes for Quigley. “She has such a tremendous work ethic, and she has prepared herself for moments like this. What is even more encouraging is to see her work ethic trickle to our other players.
“It will be an 18-hole, five- to six-hour grind, especially when you consider the 108 players that will be competing. No question she is ready for the challenge.”
Western and Tipton are both plenty familiar with Battle Ground.
“It’s a great course,” Bales said. “Open with regards to out-of-bounds, but takes good precision. Staying out of the trees and sand traps will be critical.”
Kokomo’s Elizabeth Lytle and Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter are in the regional as individuals.
