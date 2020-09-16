Kokomo’s WhitneyPierce, right, and Logansport’s Linney Fragoso go after the ball during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Kokomo falls to Logansport in NCC girls soccer, prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 16
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s girls soccer team got behind early to visiting Logansport, cut into the Berries’ lead, but Logansport sealed the game off late to win 5-1 in a clash of North Central Conference rivals on Tuesday.
Nicole Burdette scored Kokomo’s goal to cut Logan’s lead to 2-1 early in the second half. Madison Carpenter had five saves for the Wildkats, who fell to 1-3 in the NCC and 2-6 overall.
1 of 46
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Emily Riggle and Logansport’s Elizabeth Buenaventura go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Linney Fragoso and Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Arlene Frutos and Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Arlene Frutos and Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Emily Riggle and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce and Logansport’s Linney Fragoso go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Nicole Burdette and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Celeste Gomez and Yadira Alvarado go after the ball after a corner kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Rebecca Stillwell goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Jenny Requeno goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Arlene Frutos goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Katherine Lay and Logansport’s Genesis Reyes go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Emily Riggle and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce makes a goal with her kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s WhitneyPierce, right, and Logansport’s Linney Fragoso go after the ball during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Nicole Burdette kicks the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Joana Valencia and Kokomo’s Ellen Callane battle over the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Loganport’s Joana Valencia makes a kick as Kokomo’s Audrie Bowen runs up beside her. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Rossy Madrigal celebrates after scoring Logansport’s fifth goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Jenny Requeno makes a kick as Kokomo’s Rebecca Stillwell plays defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer
1 of 46
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Emily Riggle and Logansport’s Elizabeth Buenaventura go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Linney Fragoso and Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Arlene Frutos and Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Arlene Frutos and Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Emily Riggle and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce and Logansport’s Linney Fragoso go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Nicole Burdette and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Celeste Gomez and Yadira Alvarado go after the ball after a corner kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Rebecca Stillwell goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Jenny Requeno goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Arlene Frutos goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Katherine Lay and Logansport’s Genesis Reyes go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Emily Riggle and Logansport’s Arlene Frutos go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Whitney Pierce makes a goal with her kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s WhitneyPierce, right, and Logansport’s Linney Fragoso go after the ball during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kokomo’s Nicole Burdette kicks the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Joana Valencia and Kokomo’s Ellen Callane battle over the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Loganport’s Joana Valencia makes a kick as Kokomo’s Audrie Bowen runs up beside her. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Rossy Madrigal celebrates after scoring Logansport’s fifth goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Logansport’s Jenny Requeno makes a kick as Kokomo’s Rebecca Stillwell plays defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-15-20 Kokomo vs Logansport girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Even their coach called me over after the game, he said that definitely wasn’t a 5-1 game,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “It was a nothing-but-goal-to-goal game. Every team had lots of opportunities; they were just able to capitalize a little bit more on their shots obviously. It was 3-1 until about 12 minutes left. It was a real good game and just very proud of our girls.”
EASTERN 4, OAK HILL 3
The Comets got two goals and an assist from Heidi Williams, two assists from Brooklyn Brooks, strikes from Claire Hapner and Alesia Rummel and an assist from Tara Wagoner in the victory.
Cecelia Roswog had 16 saves to help the Comets improve to 3-2-3.
NW JV 3, TRI-CENTRAL 2
Lily Stogdill scored Tri-Central’s goals with Brittany Temple assisting one and Saydie Wyrick assisting the other. Kaylee Beard had 18 saves for the Trojans (3-4).
“I was kind of disappointed with our lack of energy. It was our senior night and as coaches I think we didn’t have them ready to play,” TC coach David Mast said. “We just kind of came out on our heels and they kept us there the whole game.
“First half we outshot them 10-9, second half they outshut us 17-2.”
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 3, DELPHI 0
Dillinger Porter scored a brace to lead the Comets to their first win of the season.
Also for Eastern (1-6, 1-1 Hoosier Heartland Conference), Lucas Stout had a goal and an assist, Elijah Shafer had two assists, Kyle McCreary made 13 saves and Nate Rush had a non-goalie save.
“I’m super proud of how well we played as a team,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “This was definitely a whole-team effort. We used a more offensive approach, which allowed us to have more possession of the ball and more shots on goal.
“I thought Lucas and Dillinger worked well together putting pressure on their defense. Elijah was also able to deliver the ball to open players, allowing us to get good looks on goal, and Kyle was clutch in goal. This was a great win and morale booster for us.”
BLACKFORD 4, TAYLOR CO-ED 0
Taylor goalie Truman Howerton had a busy night in net for the Titans at Blackford. He was credited for 23 saves and Owen Shimer added three in his time in goal.
“[Howerton] didn’t get a lot of help from his back line, from his midfield. Some of the saves he had to make were tremendous saves,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “I think at one point he faced 47 total shots, some of them were not on goal. To have 26 saves [as a team] was pretty impressive and some of the saves he had were excellent. He played a great game.
“We’ve got to work on possession a little bit more. We’re too quick to play kickball. We’ve really got to work on settling down and connecting passes.”
The Titans fell to 0-4 on the season. On Monday Taylor dropped a 1-0 contest to Sheridan.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, CARROLL 0
Northwestern continued its hot streak with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 victory over Carroll. The Tigers have won five in a row, all in straight sets.
"The girls are playing really well," coach Kathie Layden said. "We are getting big contributions from everyone. We are seeing the confidence on the court rise and the decision making on offense continues to improve each game as well. It’s great to see the girls having fun and playing hard."
The Tiger trio of Leah Carter, McKenna Layden and Bailey Henry dominated at the net. Carter had 12 kills and four blocks, Layden had 10 kills and four blocks and Henry had five kills and four blocks.
Kenzie Rogers dished 15 assists and Lexi Cote had 10 assists. Emily Goltz served 14 points, Cote had eight and Carter had seven.
Defensively, Tori Closson had 14 digs, McKenna Layden had 13, Morgan Walker had a dozen and Rogers had 10.
WABASH 3, EASTERN 1
The Apaches topped the visiting Comets 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15.
Kate Harrison had 17 digs and 13 serve receptions for Eastern. Jenna Odle had eight digs and 25 serve receptions. Trista Rice had 14 digs, 18 service receptions and eight kills. Loralei Evans had nine digs, 16 receptions and 14 kills. And Emma Sandlin had 29 assists.
N'FIELD 3, PERU 0
Northfield beat the Bengal Tigers 25-12, 25-9, 25-14 in a Three Rivers Conference match.
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 3, L. JEFF 2
Kokomo edged Lafayette Jeff at home by sweeping doubles and getting a dominant victory at the top of the lineup.
In doubles action, Drew Swain and Miki Sanchez won the No. 1 point for Kokomo 6-3, 6-1, and the team of Brandon Hansen and Jacob Walker won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-4. No. 1 singles player Jon Callane won 6-0, 6-0. Additionally, Taylor Duncan went three sets at No. 2 singles before falling 2-6, 7-5, 12-10 in a supertiebreaker.
“We had a dogfight at 2 and 3 singles there and they just edged us slightly but we played well,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Really proud that Jon took care of business at 1 singles and our doubles took care of business too — all in straight sets. Proud that those guys got out there early and took care of business.”
With the victory, Kokomo (10-5) moved to 3-1 in NCC West Division play, to take second in the division. That puts the Kats in the top four of the NCC with the opportunity to win the championship at the league final on Saturday as the top two squads in each division meet for the title at Harrison. Kokomo opens against NCC East No. 1 seed Marion.
MAC 5, CARROLL 0
The Braves dropped just one set in a victory at Carroll. Nos. 2 and 3 singles players Hayden Maiben and Tyler Thayer didn’t drop a game in rolling to 6-0, 6-0 victories. No. 1 singles player Mason Yoars won 6-2, 6-0, the No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Yoars and Walker Hays won 3-6, 6-1, 10-4, and the No. 2 doubles team of Brennan Bailey and Hayden Williamson won 6-1, 6-4.
“We continue to play more aggressive up and down the lineup,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Our singles players only gave up two games between the three matches. Our doubles teams played with different partners and did a good job adjusting.”
PERU 4, ROCHESTER 1
Peru got straight-set victories from singles players Ian Potts, Leif Astrup and Ben Beckman and the doubles team of Riley Smith and Reese Smith.
LAPEL 4, EASTERN 1
Ian Haley prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Comets' lone point.
"No. 1 singles players for both teams were out due to injury and sickness. Lineup changes forced for both teams," Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 177, M-G 202, EASTBROOK 223
Lucy Quigley shot an even-par 36 to take medalist honors and lead the Blue Devils to victory in a triangular meet. Emma Crawford added a 42, Amaya Stowers shot 47 and Lacie Logan shot 52.
“Although not the team score we wanted, we played well,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “The greens had some tough placements. Lucy had a solid round, and I thought Emma and Amaya also played well. It was a good prep going into Friday [the Western Sectional].”
EASTERN 205, ALEX 206
Alexa Maurer carded a 48 and Marra Shook backed her with a 49 to highlight the Comets' win at Yule G.C. Kiersten Helton's 53 and Rebakah Guthrie's 55 rounded out the Comets' team score.
Eastern plays in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale.
ROCHESTER 199, N'FIELD 221, PERU 234
Libby Rogers carded a 48 to lead Peru in the three-team match at Round Barn G.C.
Also for Peru, which was playing in its regular-season finale, Kara Baker had a 57, Layla Holland had a 59 and Ali Wilhelm had a 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.