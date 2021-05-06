Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden, who is a freshman on the Purdue women’s basketball team, has received and accepted an invitation to the USA Basketball U19 team trials ahead of the FIBA U19 World Cup. The World Cup will be played in Debrecen, Hungary, in August.
The trials bring together 27 players to vie for a 12-player roster for the World Cup. The trials are May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver. UCLA’s Cori Close will coach the USA squad.
“I’m honored to have this opportunity,” Layden said in an article on Purdue’s website. “I’m excited to get a chance to compete against and work with some of the best players in the nation. Representing the United States would be a dream come true, but I’m just looking forward to working hard during the week out in Colorado.
Layden made the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team after leading the Boilermakers in 3-pointers made (45), 3-point percentage (40.5) and steals (48). She averaged 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game. She started in 21 of Purdue’s 23 games.
Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron were also invited to the trials, as well as Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer last season.
