Northwestern’s Joan Easter, center, is congratulated by teammates Bethany Loveless, left, and Ashlyn Johnson, right, after she scored one of her three goals in the Tigers’ 4-3 victory over Western on Thursday at Russiaville.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern wins rivalry clash, other prep scores for Sept. 18, 2020
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s girls soccer team got big performances up front and in defense to edge Western 4-3 Thursday night in a showdown of Hoosier Conference rivals on the Panther field.
Northwestern went up 2-0 and led 2-1 at the half. Western tied the game in the second half but the Tigers got two more goals to go up 4-2 and outlast the Panthers.
Joan Easter scored a hat trick for the Purple Tigers, Becca Lagoni hit the net, Avery Rooze had an assist and Aubrey Evilsizer had two saves.
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Joan Easter makes a goal, the Tigers’ fourth, with her kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Johnson makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Johnson makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Becca Lagoni is congratulated after making a goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley and Western’s Lucy Weigt go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley and Western’s Lucy Weigt battle over ball control. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Lucy Weigt and NW’s Madyson Baxter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Abigail Fouts and NW’s Bethany Loveless go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Lucy Weigt goes after the ball with NW’s Bethany Loveless on her heels. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Lucy Weigt goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley kicks the ball from Western’s Lucy Weigt. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley and Western’s Audrey Rassel go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Hope Braun takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Hope Braun and Western’s Abigail Fouts go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Ella Biggs and NW’s Joan Easter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Joan Easter and Western’s Abigail Fouts go down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Avery Rooze and Western’s Madison Cook go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Emma O’Dell makes a kick as Western’s Ella Biggs goes to block it. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Johnson kicks the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Maddy Parr and NW’s Bethany Loveless go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Alivia Leeman and Western’s Ella Biggs go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Hope Braun kicks toward the goal with Western’s Ella Biggs at her side. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Ella Biggs runs up to block NW’s Sarah Castillo’s kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Northwestern vs Western girls soccer
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Joan Easter makes a goal, the Tigers’ fourth, with her kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Johnson makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Johnson makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Becca Lagoni is congratulated after making a goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley and Western’s Lucy Weigt go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley and Western’s Lucy Weigt battle over ball control. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Lucy Weigt and NW’s Madyson Baxter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Abigail Fouts and NW’s Bethany Loveless go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Lucy Weigt goes after the ball with NW’s Bethany Loveless on her heels. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Lucy Weigt goes after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley kicks the ball from Western’s Lucy Weigt. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Markley and Western’s Audrey Rassel go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Hope Braun takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Hope Braun and Western’s Abigail Fouts go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Ella Biggs and NW’s Joan Easter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Joan Easter and Western’s Abigail Fouts go down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Avery Rooze and Western’s Madison Cook go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Emma O’Dell makes a kick as Western’s Ella Biggs goes to block it. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Ashlyn Johnson kicks the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Maddy Parr and NW’s Bethany Loveless go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Alivia Leeman and Western’s Ella Biggs go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer NW’s Hope Braun kicks toward the goal with Western’s Ella Biggs at her side. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-20 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Western’s Ella Biggs runs up to block NW’s Sarah Castillo’s kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Overall, this is one of our best games,” NW coach Drew Marshall said. “They really started moving the ball a lot better and actually playing team soccer instead of trying to launch the ball … which created a lot of opportunities on goal. Overall, it was a great game played by the team. We continually moved up as a team.”
Northwestern improved to 6-2-2. Marshall pointed to the play of Easter and right back Ellie Boyer as critical. Speedster Easter was a defender until moving up to forward midway through last season.
“[Easter] has really developed as a player,” Marshall said. “Having a hat trick — two of those were created solely by her — [Thursday] was a big game for her. Hopefully it solidified a bit of confidence in her. Coming from a defensive position up to forward, it’s very beneficial for us as a team because she’s able to apply that high pressure and put that pressure on the defense and it forces a lot of errors, which we were able to capitalize on this year.
“Ellie Boyer on defense, she kind of got put into a couple sticky situations where she had to either recover where we had fallen short or [where we had] created an error. Without having her back there probably would have had a few more goals [against]. She doesn’t get as much recognition … but she has a huge impact every game.”
For Western, Abigail Fouts scored off a Maddy Parr assist, Audrey Rassell scored off a Liza Szerdy cross and Lucy Weigt got the game’s final goal on another Szerdy assist. Anna Bowlby had 13 saves including some one-on-one stops, and Fouts had a non-goalie save.
“I thought this week has been one of our best weeks,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “We didn’t turn in any wins, but we’ve been improving defensively and moving the ball much better than before. This game was a nail-biter and it just went back and forth. I thought we did really well on both sides of the ball and it gives us some good practice coming into conference [tournament].”
EASTERN 5, ROSSVILLE 1
Heidi Williams torched the Hornets for four goals and assisted on Lydia Hertzog’s strike as the Comets (4-2-3) won their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener. Olivia Ellis, Tara Wagoner, Ellie Moore and Grace VanBibber each had an assist, and Cecilia Roswog had a save.
W. LAF. 4, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo grabbed 1-0 and 2-1 leads but West Lafayette tied it up each time, then took the victory with a pair of goals after halftime.
Whitney Pierce and Nicole Burdette scored, Burdette had an assist and Madison Carpenter had five saves for the Wildkats (2-7).
“We’ve played [against WL] for like six, seven years now, this was the first time we’ve been able to get a lead on them,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “It was 2-2 at half and they were up 3-2 in the second half until the final 11 seconds. It was a really tough, back-and-forth game. They out-possessed the ball on us but our defense played a very solid game.
“I’m very impressed with how our team came together against a tough Lafayette program and played til the end.”
FAITH CH. 5, TRI-CENTRAL 1
Lily Stogdill scored Tri-Central’s goal on an assist by Brittany Temple. Ariana Jankoviak had 11 saves for the Trojans and Kaylee Beard seven. TC fell to 3-5.
“Compared to Tuesday night’s game, 100% different,” TC coach David Mast said. On Thursday TC “had some passing, a lot more effort, quicker to the ball, more people doing the right things and working as a team, doing some of the things you work on in practice. [It was] a lot more enjoyable for the coaches, the fans, I think even for the players. Coming off the field they knew they had played well considering we’re short two of our better players.”
BOYS SOCCER
NW 1, HAM. HEIGHTS 0
Kai Jackson’s goal in the 72nd minute lifted the Tigers past the visiting Huskies.
“Hat’s off to Hamilton Heights, they played excellent defensively and shut down our transition really well in the first half,” Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. “We played sloppy and the game was extremely physical as always versus them. We definitely had a lot of missed opportunities, but their goalie had a really strong showing to keep us scoreless for so long.
“Second half we came out like we know we can play and controlled the game from kickoff until the very end.”
Longgood credited center backs Zach Van Osdale and Weston Hearn for setting the tone with their play.
“Game was a nail-bitter until Kai Jackson somehow found a way to deflect the ball off their defender and wrong foot the keeper for the winning goal,” he added.
Northwestern improved to 8-2.
ROSSVILLE 4, EASTERN 1
The Comets fell into a 3-0 halftime hole and could not recover in the HHC game.
“I thought we held our own for the most part,” coach Todd Stout said. “They were a taller and probably quicker team than us, but we were able to put eight shots on goal. We just couldn’t take advantage of our opportunities. They scored on some through balls that we couldn’t get to and/or used their size to gain position. We held them even in the second half.”
Dillinger Porter scored Eastern’s goal with Lucas Stout assisting. Kyle McCreary had 15 saves.
“Lucas sent a gorgeous ball to Dillinger, who put it away for our only goal and Kyle kept us close in goal,” Todd Stout said.
LOGAN 5, KOKOMO 0
Joey McConnell had 12 saves for the Kats, who fell to 0-8.
Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing called it a “flat performance. Played so hard Saturday against Harrison — same score result but totally different game. Just came out flat against Logansport, played incredibly poorly. We’ll have to do better.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, TWIN LAKES 0
Northwestern made quick work of Twin Lakes, 25-11, 25-11, 25-18, to win its sixth straight match, all by straight sets.
McKenna Layden paced the Purple Tiger attack with 13 kills. Emily Goltz and Leah Carter each had eight kills. Setters Kenzie Rogers and Lexi Cote each had 10 assists. In back Tori Closson had 12 digs. Rogers and Closson each had a dozen service points, Layden 11, Walker six, and Cote and Goltz five each.
WESTERN 3, MAC 0
The Panthers swept the Braves 25-9, 25-15, 25-12. Hilary Merica led Western’s front row with 11 kills while Haley Scott added five kills and five blocks. Taylor Scott served 20 points. And Sadie Harding dished 15 assists.
“We finally had a night where all the pieces fit together,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We still have some work to do but it was great to see them play like they did.”
EASTERN 3, CL. CENTRAL 0
Eastern senior hitter Loralei Evans notched her 1,000th career kill during Eastern’s 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 victory over Clinton Central. She finished the contest with 24 kills, 11 service receptions and 10 digs.
“Proud of Loralei. She’s always been a hard worker and a great kid to coach,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “I was really proud of the team. [Evans] was headed to the back row and she needed one more kill, and they didn’t want her to get that kill from the back row so they banded together to where they worked it out so we could still win the set and she had that special 1,000th kill.
“The girls were unselfish and they wanted to make sure they gave Loralei that moment. I was really proud of them for playing unselfish and playing as a team and coming together. Emma did a great job of getting her the ball.”
Also for the Comets, Emma Sandlin had 32 assists, 15 service points and 11 digs. Jenna Odle had nine serve receptions and 15 digs. Kate Harrison served nine points, had 10 receptions and eight digs. And Trista Rice had 10 receptions and five digs.
Eastern (9-9) improved to 5-0 in the HHC with matches remaining against Clinton Prairie and Carroll.
TIPTON 3, KOKOMO 1
The Blue Devils topped Kokomo 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22.
For the Wildkats (9-4), Malori Nichols had 16 kills, 16 digs and three aces. Jada Clare Broomfield and Abby Hansen each had seven kills. Correll Heath had 38 assists and served four aces. In the back row, Broomfield led with 20 digs, Sarah Stonebreaker had 18, Heath 15 and Jalynn Warden 14.
CARROLL 3, LAF. JEFF 2
Carroll outlasted Lafayette Jeff in a five-setter (25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 15-8).
BOYS TENNIS
PERU 5, EASTERN 0
The Bengal Tigers won in straight sets at all five points. Ian Potts, Leif Astrup and Ben Beckman won the singles points, Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel won a doubles point and Reese Smith and Riley Smith won the other doubles point.
