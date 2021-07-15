Jack Perkins will be wearing a new shade of red this fall.
The former Kokomo Wildkat athlete, who graduated from Louisville this spring, announced Wednesday that he is headed to Indiana University as a graduate transfer to join the Hoosier baseball program.
“Pitching development is what attracted me, not necessarily the draft,” said Perkins, a right-handed pitcher. Indiana had four pitchers drafted in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft, which took place Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. “Those are great things that speak very highly of their pitching coach, but one thing I’ve learned is that there’s different coaching styles.”
Perkins pointed out that Louisville regularly has pitchers drafted — one Cardinal hurler was drafted in the sixth round this season — so he’s not going from Louisville to Indiana due to a draft track record. Rather, he chose IU because of how Indiana coach Jeff Mercer and pitching coach Justin Parker handle pitchers.
“I think their coaching style allows for so many people to be drafted because people buy into it,” Perkins said of Mercer and Parker.
When Perkins decided to change schools as a grad transfer, Indiana moved to the top of his possible destinations.
Perkins said he was drawn to “a young coaching staff that loves the game, loves to coach, loves to develop. We made a really strong connection right away because they pursued me with true interest and were very genuine with how they talked and how they spoke. I felt like I could trust them right away.”
He had considered IU coming out of high school but the Hoosier coaching staff has changed since then. Mercer and Parker arrived at IU when Perkins, a 2018 KHS graduate, was a freshman at Louisville
Indiana pitchers McCade Brown, Gabe Bierman, Tommy Sommer and Matt Litwicki were all selected in this week’s draft. Perkins knows two of them and talked to them as he weighed his decision.
“Gabe Bierman and Tommy Sommer were both people I grew up playing with and against and they’re both going to sign [pro contracts] out of IU,” Perkins said. “Having those people to reach out to about their experience, how they were coached, how things were ran, really gave me some reassurance.
“Having those connections to reach out to and talk about their experiences and back up on what coach Mercer and coach Parker said was really key in making my decision. I felt like [Mercer and Parker] did a lot of the little things to make you feel wanted and make you feel like they truly cared about you.”
Perkins got one start last season and made another 10 relief appearances in his sophomore campaign at Louisville. He was 1-1 with one save while throwing just 16 innings with a 7.31 ERA. He gave up just 13 hits with a .217 batting average against, 22 walks and 15 strikeouts. He threw 32 innings with a 4.18 ERA as a freshman in 2019, and missed the 2020 season due to injury as he recovered from surgery.
He said what he’s looking for out of his move to IU is “consistency.”
“I think the one thing that’s been missing from my game over the last three years has been that consistent side of it,” Perkins said.
“I had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and had a great recovery, came back this past year and my body wasn’t consistent yet. My arm felt great, felt consistently healthy, my velocity is better than it’s ever been, but I need consistent innings and consistent work with my coach.
“That’s something I really stressed throughout the recruiting process; that’s what I’m looking for.”
He feels he’ll have that at Indiana.
“Even if you’re not pitching great [Parker] is going to work with you on those areas that you need. I felt like going there is going to help in [consistency] because I know I’m going to be getting consistent criticisms and consistent effort.”
Even though he was a sophomore in athletic terms this past spring, Perkins was at Louisville for three school years and when he was injured, he had more time to focus on academics. He graduated with a double major in finance and marketing. He’s undecided on his academic path at IU but he’s considering a graduate certificate program or a master’s program.
Perkins was drafted in the 39th round of the 2018 draft but opted instead for college. He was draft-eligible this summer but was not selected this week in a draft that is now only 20 rounds. His plan currently is to pitch and study for this coming school year and position himself to be drafted next year.
“My main focus for going back to school is that [pitching] developmental aspect,” Perkins said. “This year of college is really focused on developing my craft.
“I’m going to choose something [academically] that’s along that business area that I’ve already been in, but at the same time my main focus is going to be on baseball.”
Indiana’s baseball squad went 26-18 this past season, playing only Big Ten opposition.
“I think it’s a great overall option. It allows me to accomplish everything I want to accomplish in a great conference,” Perkins said, adding that it’s a “great academic school.”
