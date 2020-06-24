The website Eurobasket.com, which tracks European basketball, has named former Kokomo High School and Ball State standout Tayler Persons to the first team of its All-FIBA Europe Cup squad for the 2019-20 season.
Persons was the point guard for Netherlands squad ZZ Leiden last season. ZZ Leiden reached the final 16 of the tournament this season. The FIBA Europe Cup is the second level cup competition for European basketball teams.
ZZ Leiden put out a release highlighting Persons’ selection and noting he averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals in FIBA Europe Cup games.
