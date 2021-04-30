Kokomo’s boys golf team posted its lowest nine-hole score of the season in a 152-181 victory over Peru on Thursday at the Kokomo Country Club.
Wildkat Brandon Hansen shot an even-par 35 for medalist honors. Jackson Richards followed with a 38, Ty Lauderbaugh shot 39 and Karson Parrott 40.
Kokomo coach Matt York said what stood out about the match was “consistency, like the top four guys 40-and-under, between 35 and 40. No big numbers, we’re hitting the ball really well.”
The Kats are 6-0 in dual matches. York said the Kats are improving, and expectations are growing as their scores drop.
“Jackson played No. 1 as a freshman, took his sophomore year off, then COVID hit last year. Last week he shot 38 in two nine-hole matches and that’s the best he’d ever done before,” York said. “Then he shot 77 [over 18 holes] this weekend and it was his career-best. Now he shoots 38 [Thursday] and he’s irritated.
“Brandon’s going to be good, he’s a consistent golfer. Ty shot 84 a couple weeks ago and he shot 39 [Thursday]. I know that’s his best nine-hole match. It’s been good. I always tell them it’s about having fun, there’s no pressure for me at all, there should be no pressure for them. It’s about having fun, doing well, but at the end of the day we’re playing golf for free. It’s a pretty good gig so I just want them to have fun with it.”
Ball State recruit Kash Bellar led the Bengal Tigers with a 37, followed by Jack Van Baalen (40), Riley Smith (49) and Reese Smith (55).
CASS 191, WESTERN 203
Western’s Andrew Hartman won medalist, but Cass took the team victory in the match on Chippendale’s back nine. Cass coach Nicholas Quick noted the teams “struggled in soggy conditions.”
Jensen Burrous and Rowdy Frey led the Kings with 46s, Mason Hahn shot 48 and Jaden Younts and Blake Brown had 51s.
Hartman shot 45 and the Panthers also counted Kyle Sanders’ 46, Sam Bowlby’s 51 and Kaden Blount’s 61.
“We were starting to turn a corner, then it snowed and for some reason it seems like we just started over,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “I’m almost not even in the mood to watch the draft. I have to coach better. It’s on me.”
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 4, KOKOMO 1
Northwestern used dominant showings at four different points to beat Kokomo on the Kats’ courts.
The Tigers (6-0) swept the singles with McKenna Layden winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Kat Gruber winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Avery Rooze pitching a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3. The Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube also won by a “double bagel” score.
For the Wildkats (3-4), Olivia Hicks and Chloe McClain won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich noted Hicks and McClain are “starting to gel and could be a real threat as the season progresses.”
PERU 4, WESTERN 1
Peru came out on top in a battle of unbeaten clubs and improved to 7-0.
For the Bengal Tigers, Mackey Hyde won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, Lauren Boyer won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Emma Eldridge won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3. The No. 1 doubles team of Molly Gray and Cate Wolfe won 6-0, 6-0.
Western took a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles.
SOFTBALL
NW 7, WESTERN 6
The Class 3A No. 10-ranked Tigers held off the Panthers to win a key Hoosier Conference East Division game.
Northwestern (10-1, 4-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 5-2 lead, built a 7-2 lead, then withstood a four-run rally in the fifth by Western.
Jaci Elson, Alivia Hughes and Morgan Walker each had two singles for the Tigers. Ady Altman, Jaylyn Harrison and Bailey Henry each doubled. Harrison pitched all seven innings for the win as the Tigers avenged an earlier division loss to the Panthers.
“We had a really good first inning and just kind of held on from there, made some defensive plays and scrapped for two more runs,” NW coach Chris Walker said.
For Western (11-3, 6-1 HC East), Sadie Harding had a homer and two singles. Emily King singled and doubled and Maisy Harlow, Madden Wells and Kinzie Conaway each had two singles. Chloe Linn took the loss. Morgan Ousley pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing just one run (earned).
The Panthers conclude division play today with a game at Hamilton Heights.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 8, NW 1
Mitchell Dean led the way as Class 3A No. 5-ranked Western beat Northwestern in the Panthers’ Hoosier Conference East Division finale.
Dean pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win. The Panther sophomore and Louisville commit allowed four hits and one run, struck out 14 and walked one. Riley Western relieved and recorded the final two outs.
“Mitchell was very good,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “He was hitting his spots all night. He was mixing in his breaking ball and he was just attacking hitters. He continues to be very efficient on the mound.”
At the plate, Dean led Western’s 11-hit attack with a triple and double. He drove in two runs.
Also for Western (11-4, 7-1 HC East), Alex Watkins and Cayden McClure also had triples with Watkins also cracking a single, Braeden Bryant had a double, Garrett Lupoi rapped two singles and Riley Western had an RBI single in the top of the first to spot Dean a lead.
The Panthers tacked on four runs in the fifth, two runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh.
“Overall, I was pleased with our effort,” Berryman said.
For Northwestern (4-6, 2-3 HC East), Cole Cardwell had an RBI single. Sophomore Koen Berry and freshmen Cole Van Natter and Eastin Whaley pitched for the Tigers.
“I’m proud of the effort of our pitching staff,” coach Ryan Ward said, noting the Tigers are a little short staffed. “They battled for us.”
Western hosts Michigan school Portage Central at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Berryman said the squad is ranked No. 10 in Michigan’s big school class and has a shortstop who is headed to LSU and a pitcher who is Tennessee bound.
GIRLS TRACK
PERU 76, N. MIAMI 42
The Bengal Tigers put distance between themselves and their county rivals in Wednesday’s meet.
Brylee Boettjer won discus (70-10), Carlee Marburger won the long jump (14-2.5), Amanda Eaglin won high jump (4-10), Brianna Bennett won the 100 hurdles (:18.9) and 300 hurdles (:53.3), Cadence Korba won the 100 (:13.8) and 200 (:28.7), and Mya Lancaster won the 1,600 (7:19). The Bengal team of Aria Korba, Marbuger, Makayla Dominique and Cadence Korba won the 4x100 (:54.5); and the team of Marburger, Hannah Yoo, Bennett and Chloe Holler won the 4x400.
BOYS TRACK
PERU 106, N. MIAMI 17
The Bengal Tigers dominated Wednesday’s meet, taking 13 victories.
Draven Waters won the shot put (39-6.5), Jack Buckley won discus (118-7), Matt Ross won the high jump (5-8) and 400, Braxton Strong won the 110 hurdles (:17.3), Dakota Scarlett won the 100 (:11.5) and 200 (:23.6), Alex Legg won the 1,600 (5:08), Conner Shaffer won the 800 (2:13), and Kayden Gee won the 3,200 (11:41).
The Bengals swept the relays. Kadyn Lancaster, Shaffer, Kamon Blong and Monil Patel won the 4x800 relay. Brayden Masters, Cole Sailors, Sam Adejokun and Scarlett won the 4x100. And Adejokun, Lancaster, Sailors and Scarlett won the 4x400.
