Dylan Bryant pitched Class 3A No. 5-ranked Western past Lewis Cass 5-1 in a Hoosier Conference baseball game Wednesday night at Walton.
Bryant pitched six innings, working into the seventh, and held the Kings to one run and three hits. He struck out 12 and walked four. Riley Western pitched the final two outs for the save as the Panthers beat the Kings for the second straight day.
“Cass has always been a tough place for us to play and I’m happy to get out of there with a win in some pretty wet conditions,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Dylan Bryant was excellent and kept them off balance with his off speed.”
Western (10-4, 6-1 HC East Division) scored three runs in the third inning to go up 3-0. Alex Watkins provided insurance with a two-run single in the fifth. Cass’ run came in the seventh.
“Alex Watkins continues to get big hits for us and Cayden McClure and Christian Pownall did a nice job setting the table for us offensively,” Berryman said.
McClure finished 3 for 3, accounting for half of Western’s hits.
Nate Moss had a double for the Kings (3-6, 1-5 HC East). David Woolever drove in their lone run. Woolever took the loss after pitching six innings.
Western is scheduled to visit Northwestern today to conclude division play.
McCUTCHEON 5, KOKOMO 4
McCutcheon scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to overturn a 4-3 Kokomo advantage and top the Wildkats (2-12, 1-5 North Central Conference) for the second straight day.
Kokomo’s top three batters had big games at the plate. Chad Washburn went 3 for 4 with a run, Caydan Belt went 2 for 4 with a run and RBI and Jaden Armfield went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Reliever Dameion Deis took the loss.
EASTERN SPLITS
Eastern and Rossville split a Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader Tuesday. The Comets won the opener 9-2 and Rossville won the closer 17-0.
Corbin Snyder picked up the win in the opener, throwing five innings with an unearned run, four hits, two walks and six strikeouts. The Comet freshman improved to 4-0. Cayden Calloway threw the last two innings with an earned run, two hits, three walks and one strikeout.
Trent Rawls went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in and Calloway was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Rossville scored 15 runs in the first two innings of the second game to put Eastern away in five innings. Cam Arcari took the loss for the Comets. Ethan Preston and Lance Hanna each doubled.
Eastern is 11-2 overall and 5-1 in the HHC.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 17, CASS 0, 5 INN.
Western pitchers Morgan Ousley and Chloe Linn combined to shut out the Kings in Hoosier Conference East Division play. Ousley threw 2 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, and Linn threw 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Emily King belted a homer and a single for the Panthers (11-2, 6-0 HC East), Kinzie Conaway homered, Sadie Harding had three singles, Izzy Johnson singled and doubled and Maisy Harlow had two singles.
MAC 8, NORTHFIELD 7
The Braves scored seven runs in the first two innings, found themselves tied 7-all after three frames, then scored the game winner in the fifth for a one-run victory over Northfield in Three Rivers Conference play.
Mackenzie Butler and Amaya Rader had two singles each for the Braves (6-7, 2-1 TRC) and Anna Clifton drove in the winning run with a single. Phantasia DeBoard threw the last 4 1/3 innings for the win with a hit, two walks and three strikeouts.
N. MIAMI 6, PERU 3
North Miami scored six runs over the last three innings to deal Peru its first TRC loss of the season. The Bengal Tigers fell to 6-5-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.
Haven Wolfe led the Bengals at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Kylie Wolfe was 2 for 3. Graycee Ansari threw all seven innings and took the loss. She struck out nine.
GIRLS TRACK
NW RELAYS
Hamilton Heights won Tuesday’s six-team meet with a score of 80, followed by Cass (67), Northwestern (58), Maconaquah (54), Eastern (48) and North Miami (16).
Maconaquah’s duo of Taylor Roesler and Mackenzie Nord won the pole vault competition. The team of Makaylah Castelow and Elise Rosenow was second in shot put and discus.
HARRISON 87, WL 50, WESTERN 30
Western had a pair of winners in the field events Tuesday in a three-team meet at West Lafayette. Lucy Weigt won the high jump, clearing 4-8, and Chase Hayes won the long jump with a leap of 16-1.
