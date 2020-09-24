Kokomo’s boys tennis team edged Cass 3-2 Wednesday afternoon in a tight match that tipped Kokomo’s way with a victory at the No. 2 doubles spot.
Drew Swain and Brandon Hansen won the No. 2 doubles point 6-2, 7-6, winning the second-set tiebreaker 7-0. Also scoring wins for Kokomo (12-8) were No. 1 singles player Jon Callane (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 singles player Taylor Duncan (6-1, 6-1).
“Cass has a very nice team, really solid all the way through, good athletes. It was a good match,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Jon took care of business up top, which is always nice having that point you can count on. Taylor played a very nice match against a very steady player at 2 singles.
“Two doubles found themselves down there in the second set and kind of refocused and got back to their game plan and closed it out. One doubles dropped the first [set] and fought their way back into it, so we had really good play at both spots. We were just a little shy there at 1 doubles, and 2 doubles I thought we did a nice job of gaining the momentum there.”
At No. 1 doubles, Cass’ Jensen Burrous and David Woolever beat Kokomo’s Miki Sanchez and Jacob Walker 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Also for Cass, Ethan Johnson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles over Kokomo’s Ty Lauderbaugh.
“Their 3 singles, he just doesn’t miss,” Flanary said of Johnson. “He’s a really good athlete and has a very complete game. I thought Ty played a good match, a long 6-3, 6-2.”
NW 5, ROCHESTER 0
The Tigers (14-6) won four matches in straight sets and dominated the only third set to finish a road sweep of the Zebras.
No. 2 singles player Adam Morrow and the No. 2 doubles team of Will Lovelace and Tate Mullens each won by 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. At No. 1 singles, Cole Wise won 6-0, 1-6, 6-1. And at No. 3 Austin Robinson won 6-2, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles Addison Horner and Caden Gaier won 6-2, 6-2.
“I have a lot of respect for Rochester and their program,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “It was a good win for us and a great way to end the regular season.
“Adam, Austin and 2 doubles were off the court pretty quick and did a nice job of handling their business. One doubles played a good match overall against an experienced duo. Cole went right through his first set with ease and looked to be off the court first. He let his guard down a little in the second set. I was proud of how he regrouped quickly and got back to what was working in the first set so he could finish the third set with the same ease he won the first.”
MAC 4, MANCHESTER 1
The Braves picked up a pair of singles wins and a pair of doubles wins in an efficient victory to move to 10-6 on the season ahead of today’s regular season closer at Logansport.
Wesley Yoars and Walker Hays won the No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-1, Brennan Bailey and Hayden Williamson won the No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-0, Hayden Maiben won the No. 2 singles spot 6-0, 6-1, and Tyler Thayer won the No. 3 singles position 6-0, 6-0.
“In the four points that we won for the team match, we only gave up eight games total,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “We finish [Three Rivers] Conference play with a 5-1 record.”
VOLLEYBALL
McCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 0
The Mavericks scored a 25-7, 25-19, 25-18 victory over Kokomo, which fell to 9-6.
Janessa Reece had 10 digs for the Kats, Malori Nichols had eight and Correll Heath, Jada-Claire Broomfield and Jalynn Warden five each. Correll Heath had nine assists, and Nichols’ three kills led the front row.
GIRLS SOCCER
WABASH 4, TC 1
Lily Stogdill scored Tri-Central’s goal off an assist from Abbey Brooks. Kaylee Beard had seven saves for the 4-7 Trojans.
“Abbey Brooks in the back had a great game,” TC coach David Mast said. “She plays the sweeper/center back spot and she did fantastic work all night.
“We’re still a work in progress. Wabash is a good team. They were first to most of the balls and that really caused us a lot of issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.