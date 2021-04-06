Eastern's baseball team rallied to beat Oak Hill 6-4 Monday at Greentown in the season opener for both teams.
Down 3-0 after the first inning, Eastern scored a single run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth to draw even.
In the fifth, the Golden Eagles scored a run to regain the lead, but the Comets countered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Owen Taylor's sacrifice fly knotted the score and Bryson Russell's two-run double put the Comets in front.
Corbin Snyder earned the win in relief of starter Cam Arcari. Snyder pitched three scoreless innings, allowed one hit, struck out three and walked none.
“[It] was a great team win," Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. "I’m really proud of the resiliency our guys showed after falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning. After a rough first inning, Cam Arcari showed great competitiveness and settled down to keep us in the game. ... Freshman Corbin Snyder was outstanding in relief.”
Russell finished 2 for 3 with three RBI. Cayden Calloway, Porter Brovont, Levi Mavrick and Reid Keisling had a hit apiece.
"I thought we had great at-bats beginning with the second time through the order," Hisner said.
Eastern faces Peru at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 12, WEST LAF. 2, 5 INNINGS
Izzy Johnson, Sadie Harding, Kinzie Conaway, Emily King and Kyndal Mellady had multi-hit games in the Panthers' season-opening win.
Morgan Ousley pitched four innings for the win. She struck out five. Chloe Linn pitched one inning and struck out two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.