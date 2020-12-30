Carroll’s Madison Wagner goes in for a layup against Southwestern during a game in Tipton’s holiday tournament Tuesday. Wagner had 21 points in Carroll’s 75-55 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BASKETBALL WRESTLING
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 30
Tribune sports staff
For the second time this season, Carroll and Tipton will meet in girls basketball, this time in the championship of he Blue Devils’ holiday tournament after the squads won their respective pools Tuesday.
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Carroll beat Class A No. 13 Southwestern (Shelbyville) 75-55 to win Pool A, which was reduced to just the two teams after University had to withdraw. Carroll improved to 10-1 with 10 straight wins.
Carroll’s Madison Wagner goes in for a layup against Southwestern during a game in Tipton’s holiday tournament Tuesday. Wagner had 21 points in Carroll’s 75-55 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner going in for a shot with Southwestern's Abby Muck during the Tipton Lady Blue Devils' Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's Alli Harness shooting against Southwestern during the Tipton Lady Blue Devils' Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's Megan Wagner being fouled by Southwestern's Lily Kerber during the Tipton Lady Blue Devils' Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Basketball: Carroll vs Southwestern
Carroll’s Madison Wagner goes in for a layup against Southwestern during a game in Tipton’s holiday tournament Tuesday. Wagner had 21 points in Carroll’s 75-55 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner going in for a shot with Southwestern's Abby Muck during the Tipton Lady Blue Devils' Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's Alli Harness shooting against Southwestern during the Tipton Lady Blue Devils' Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Carroll's Megan Wagner being fouled by Southwestern's Lily Kerber during the Tipton Lady Blue Devils' Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Alli Harness led the Cougars with 28 points, Madison Wagner scored 21 points, Megan Wagner had 20 points and Maryn Worl had the other six points. Megan Wagner had six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Harness dished five assists. Madison Wagner had six rebounds and Worl had five boards.
Carroll was a crisp 11 of 24 from 3-point range against Southwestern, Harness drilled five triples and the Wagner sisters hit three apiece.
Tipton beat Clinton Central 67-53 and beat Western Boone 76-27 to win Pool B. The Blue Devils improved to 7-3.
Against Clinton Central, Ashlee Schram led Tipton with a dominant double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds. Ella Wolfe backed her with 11 points, Olivia Spidel had nine points and Abigail Parker and Kaiya Money had eight points each. Parker also had seven rebounds and Money had five boards and four assists.
Against WeBo, Wolfe scored 20 points and took four steals, Parker had 19 points, five rebounds and three seals, Money netted 14 points and Schram had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
The championship is at 7:30 tonight. It’s a rematch of a Dec. 9 game that saw Carroll beat Tipton 80-76 in overtime behind Harness’ school-record 41 points.
PANTHERS GO 2-1
Western played in Lebanon’s two-day, eight-team tournament. The Panthers went 2-1 and finished third.
The Panthers beat Franklin County 42-28 in Monday’s opening roundup. Haley Scott led the Panthers with 12 points, Caroline Long had eight points and Sadie Harding contributed 12 rebounds and four steals. Western took 14 steals and committed only nine turnovers.
Western played twice Tuesday. First, Lebanon beat the Panthers 45-31 in the semifinal round. The Panthers bounced back to beat Lowell 49-21 in the third-place game.
Audrey Rassel totaled 25 points and seven steals over Tuesday’s two games and Harding, Long and Scott led the way on the boards. Harding had seven more steals over the two games to finish with 11 in the tourney.
Harding earned a spot on the all-tourney team.
Western (5-8) closed the 2020 portion of its schedule with four wins in its last six games.
MAC 58, PERU 25
Maconaquah cruised past Peru in the opening round of the Miami County Invitational at North Miami.
The Braves (4-4) pitched a 15-0 shutout in the opening quarter and went on to lead 29-10 at halftime and 43-18 after the third quarter.
Lilly Maple led a balanced Mac attack with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Maconaquah will face Caston in the championship at 6 p.m. today at North Miami.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 75, INDY METRO 51
Kyle Sanders exploded for 39 points to lead Western past Indianapolis Metropolitan in the opening round of Lebanon’s two-day, eight-team tournament.
The Panthers led 24-8 after the first quarter at which point Sanders had 22 points on the strength of 6-of-6 shooting from 3-land.
Sanders scored seven points in the second quarter as the Panthers pushed to a 40-15 halftime lead. He scored 10 more points in the third quarter before checking out for the final time with 2:11 left in the quarter. He finished with eight 3-pointers, one shy of the school record.
The Panthers (3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak.
“It’s nice to see our kids get some confidence back,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “They played well together and we handled [the Pumas’] pressure; they’re a pressing team. Our kids did a great job of finding Kyle and he did a great job of sticking those shots.”
Sanders showed the form that led to an area-best 43% 3-point shooting last season.
“When you look at Kyle’s shooting percentages so far this year, you knew it was only a matter of time before he broke out,” Lewis said. “I think the biggest thing was all those days that we missed not being able to practice [because of COVID protocols]. In those last three games, he didn’t have his legs underneath him, but he definitely looked fresh [Tuesday].”
Also in Tuesday’s win, Evan Kretz had nine points, Cooper Jarvis had eight points and Parker Dean had six.
Western faces Class 4A Indianapolis Pike in today’s semifinal round.
“We told our kids that it’s a great opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the state,” Lewis said.
TC 65, CL. CENTRAL 58
Caden Leininger scored 25 points and dished five assists to lead Tri-Central past Clinton Central in the opening round of CC’s holiday tournament.
Leininger finished 7 of 11 from the field, all from 3-land. He was 4 of 4 on free throw attempts.
Also for TC, Jake Chapman had 18 points and six rebounds, Holden Rayl had nine points and Conner Hindman had eight rebounds.
The Trojans (2-3) will face Carroll (6-1) in tonight’s championship. The Cougars beat Clinton Prairie 49-39.
PERU 75, MAC 67
Maconaquah guard Feenix Kile hit a school-record nine 3-pointers, but Peru controlled the second half to beat the Braves 75-67 in the opening round of the Miami County Invitational at Peru.
The Bengal Tigers (6-0) led 22-21 after the first quarter at which point Kile had five 3-pointers. The Braves took a 37-31 advantage into halftime. From there, Peru outscored Maconaquah by seven in the third quarter and by seven again in the final quarter.
“We got outplayed in the second half as our halfcourt defense allowed Peru to get too many good looks,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Kile finished with 29 points. Also for the Braves (3-3), Brayden Betzner had 14 points and Hayden Maiben had 12 points. Nolan Kelly dished 10 assists.
The tourney concludes today. Maconaquah faces North Miami in the consolation game at 2 p.m. and Peru faces Caston in he championship at 8 p.m.
WRESTLING
PANTHERS GO 2-1
Western went 2-1 in three home matches Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s State Duals. In Tuesday’s opening round, Columbia City beat Western 50-25. Western then went on to beat LaPorte 41-27, and beat Peru 46-30.
Western’s Braydon Erb went 3-0 at 285 pounds, Anthony Martin was 3-0 wrestling at 113 and 120 pounds, and Justin Brantley was 3-0 at 126 pounds. Robert Dinn was 2-0 at 132.
Another four Panthers went 2-1: Mitchell Betz (138 pounds); Hayden Shepherd (145 and 152); Deaglan Pleak (152 and 145); and Tanner Tishner (106).
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time to do it,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said, looking forward to the State Duals. “I knew we were going to be rusty and out of shape. The out of shape you can only [fix] so fast so we’re working on that. The rusty part was really bad and we’ve got a lot of work to do.
“Columbia City’s really good, but we came out that first round and we were really flat. We hadn’t been on the mat in three weeks and we got hammered. We’ll have to be ready for the very first match. We’ve just got a lot of technical things we’ve got to clean up, and we’ve got to be better mentally prepared. We got better [Tuesday] as the day went, so that’s a plus.”
KATS GO 2-1
Kokomo ventured to Lafayette Jeff for matches against North Central Conference rivals Jeff, McCutcheon and Harrison. The Wildkats defeated Jeff (42-27) and McCutcheon (47-27). Harrison defeated Kokomo 51-30.
Harvey Barr (113-pound weight class), Kacey Coak (126) and Chad Washburn (195) led the Kats with 3-0 showings. Blayke Acord (120), Kyan Gamble (132), Myles Lenoir (145) and Wilmer Corrales (152) had 2-1 days.
Kokomo’s next scheduled competition is Jan. 9 against Peru and Oak Hill.
