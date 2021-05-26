LOGANSPORT — Kokomo and Logansport squared off on Tuesday with a spot in the championship game of the Class 4A Logansport Softball Sectional on the line.
The Berries grabbed a 3-0 lead early before the Wildkats came all the way back for a 7-3 win at Fincher Field.
The Wildkats (17-13) advance to play NCC champion Harrison (20-7) in the championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday. Harrison advanced with a 17-3 win over McCutcheon on Tuesday.
The Wildkats fell behind early but were able to slug their way past the Berries (16-13). Kennedy Huckeby led the way, going 3 for 4 with two triples. Her two-run triple in the fourth tied the game at 3-all and started a four-run rally. Karley Trine followed with a squeeze bunt to give the Wildkats the lead for good. Jannessa Reece followed with another good bunt that the Logan threw to first even though no one was covering to allow another run to score and give Kokomo a 5-3 lead.
Huckeby drilled another RBI triple to right in the sixth. Brooke Hughes followed with an RBI single to make it 7-3.
Hughes had a double in the third inning that cut Logan’s lead to 3-1 at the time. She had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Kami Shoemaker, Sarah Stonebraker and Malori Nichols each added a hit.
Baylie Reed got the win. She allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out four. Gwen Hand got the save, pitching two hitless innings with two strikeouts.
The Wildkats also made two stellar plays in the outfield. Trine made a diving catch in left center for the first out of the game that likely took away a run. Huckeby gunned down a runner at the plate from right field that ended the fourth inning when Logan still led 3-1.
The Wildkats faced Logan sophomore pitcher Kinzie Byrd, who they had not seen this year as she missed most of the season with an injury. They got to her for five runs (three earned) in five innings.
“I thought she owned us early to be honest with you. She had some really good stuff,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We were hitting the ball hard but it was kind of right at people. The thing about this team is they just never quit. We started off well, then in the middle of the season we kind of went in a lull. They fought, they battled and that’s kind of what they did [Tuesday]. They’re tough kids and they refuse to lose. It’s a credit to them.”
Kokomo plays Harrison for the title on Thursday. The Wildkats beat the Raiders 15-8 on April 8 and lost to them 9-4 on May 8.
“We split with them in the season. We know exactly what they are. They’ve got some monster hitters in the middle,” Susong said. “They’re a good team. We’re going to have to play well to win, there’s no doubt about it.”
