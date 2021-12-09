Throughout the years, many talented athletes have passed through the Howard County high school athletic programs. Randy Crowe, a 1975 Northwestern graduate, was one of those athletes.
Crowe was only the second Northwestern athlete to earn 12 varsity letters. He earned four letters in cross country, three each in basketball and baseball and two in track. He received an “N” blanket.
As a freshman, Crowe was part of one of the best cross country teams to ever come out of Howard County. The Tigers finished second in the state that season. However, Crowe’s heart was set on baseball and basketball.
Crowe holds the state baseball record for most innings pitched in one season at 142 innings, with 200 strikeouts. That innings record will never be broken as IHSAA rules do not allow pitchers to throw that much today. In Crowe’s senior year, the Tiger baseball team defeated No. 5 Wabash using Crowe’s specialty of curveballs and sinkerballs.
Former Northwestern baseball teammate Lynn Wilson stated in November of this year: “Crowe was easy going off the field. He was a warrior once the game started. He never lost focus. We always believed we could win with Crowe on the mound.”
As a seventh grader, Crowe showed his basketball skills by winning a free throw shooting contest at Memorial Gym.
In high school, Crowe scored 700 points over 2 1/2 seasons. He scored a team-high 16 points per game as a junior. He made the Kokomo Tribune’s All-Area team as a junior in 1974 and again as a senior in 1975. The 1974 All-Area team had Indiana Mr. Basketball Kyle Macy from Peru.
In Crowe’s senior season, Northwestern went unbeaten in the regular season. It was the only team in the state to go undefeated during the 1974-75 regular season and it was the first Howard County team to accomplish the feat since 1942. It remains Northwestern’s best regular season.
Coached by Steve David, Northwestern captured the Mid-Indiana Conference title, won the Howard County tourney and closed the regular season at 20-0 and ranked No. 16 in the state. This was well before class basketball.
Along with Crowe, the Tigers had Brian Hudson, Rick Crawford, Tom Orem, Craig Sutherland, John Fenn, Steve Sewell, Tony Fleming and Pete Hahn. The core of the team had been together since the seventh grade.
During a game against Northfield, the Norsemen decided to play a deep stall against the Tigers. Coach David said: “We have good ball handlers, we can do the same thing.” Northwestern won 25-8.
In the 1975 Kokomo Sectional, Northwestern opened against Maconaquah in a semifinal game and the Tigers won 63-39. That put the Tigers in the championship against a very talented Kokomo team. A sold-out crowd packed Memorial Gym. Outside the gym, fans who didn’t have a ticket to the game were offering as much as $20 for a ticket. That’s equivalent to $102 today.
Crowe stated: “The crowd at the sectional championship game was so loud he couldn’t hear the ball bounce.”
Northwestern had a disastrous first half and trailed the Kats at halftime by 19 at 39-20. The Tigers rallied in the second half and got within six points of Kokomo. However, Northwestern’s rally ran out of time. Kokomo closed the game with free throws, stopping Northwestern 68-56.
Crowe finished the game with a team-high 14 points. For the most part, Crowe’s shots came from deep, unfortunately there was no 3-point rule in effect back then. One can only speculate what the outcome might have been if the 3-point rule had been in effect.
Coach David said Crowe once made 168 consecutive free throws in practice. He shot better than 85% from the line as a junior and again as a senior.
David noted toughness was one of Crowe’s best traits. He recalled Crowe once had a cast on an ankle because of a bad sprain. With the parents’ permission, David cut it off before a game in order for Crowe to be able to play.
After high school, Crow went to work for his father, who owed the Pepperidge Farm bread route. Crowe married his wife, Kathy, in 1982 and they are still together.
Crowe played city league basketball until age 35, averaging 30-plus points per game. At 30, Crowe changed careers and went to work for FedEx. He retired in 2015. Crowe then pursued a career as a pipe cutter for the company Thrush in Peru where he is still employed.
In the years since Crowe’s days as an athlete at Northwestern, he has endured a myriad of health issues including unsuccessful prostate surgery, contracting COVID-19 and having to have both knees replaced. It should be assumed that Crowe’s past conditioning as an athlete was a tremendous help through the many health issues he has experienced.
Finally, reflecting back some 46 years later, Crowe and the fantastic 1974-75 Northwestern Tigers still remain a legendary topic in conversations of Howard County basketball history.
