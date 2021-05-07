BobKats at Indy tonight, at Dayton on Sunday
The Kokomo BobKats’ next three games are on the road. That swing starts tonight when the BobKats visit the Indy Express in a key clash in The Basketball League’s Midwest Division.
The BobKats lead the division with a 7-1 record. The Express and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are tied for second with 6-2 records. The BobKats are 2-1 against the Express so far with each team having protected its home floor.
Tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m. at Municipal Gardens.
The BobKats visit the Dayton Flight (4-4) at 3 p.m. Sunday at Dayton’s Wilberforce Athletic Complex. The Flight are fourth in the seven-team division.
From there, Kokomo visits the Flint United (3-5) on May 14 before returning home to face Owensboro for the first time on May 15.
IHSAA sets sectionals for multiple sports
Earlier this week, the IHSAA Executive Committee approved new sectional assignments in boys basketball, girls basketball, football, boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball for the 2021-22 school year.
For KT-area teams, there were minimal changes. The most noticeable ones came in football with 2020 Class 5A state runner-up Zionsville added to Kokomo’s sectional and 2020 Class 3A state champ Indianapolis Bishop Chatard bumped up to Class 4A and added to Western’s sectional, which already had 2020 Class 4A state champion Roncalli.
Another change came in volleyball where Eastern is back in Class 2A after a brief run in Class 3A.
Check the scoreboard on B3 for a rundown of KT-area teams’ sectional groupings.
New baseball and softball assignments will be determined and announced this summer.
IUK baseball drops RSC tourney opener
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — IU Kokomo’s baseball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Point Park on Thursday in the opening round of the River States Conference’s baseball tournament.
No. 3 seed Point Park broke away from a 1-all tie by scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth. No. 4 seed IUK could not answer in the ninth.
IUK starting pitcher Renton Poole had a strong outing. He pitched six innings, allowed four hits and one run, struck out nine and walked two. Max McKee took the loss in relief.
Jared Heard hit a solo homer for IUK’s lone run. Jack Leverenz had a double and single and Pat Mills had two singles.
IUK (28-19) faces No. 1 seed IU Southeast (41-13) at 3 p.m. today. The Cougars need a win to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
NW baseball falls to red-hot Heights
ARCADIA — Northwestern’s baseball team ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night as Hamilton Heights blasted the Tigers 16-0 in five innings in a Hoosier Conference East Division game. The Huskies extended their win streak to 11 games.
Heights and Western both finished 7-1 in the division. Heights won the tiebreaker and will advance to play the West Division winner in the conference championship. Northwestern (6-9 overall) finished 4-4 in the division.
“We’ve got five starters out between injuries and sickness so we’re battling some adversity,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.