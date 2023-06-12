Perkins earns win in Lugnuts’ shutout
SOUTH BEND — Former Kokomo High School athlete Jack Perkins threw seven shutout innings and earned the win Saturday as the Lansing Lugnuts beat South Bend in Class A Midwest League baseball.
Perkins started and gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out five before giving way to relief for the final two frames. Perkins departed with a 3-0 lead.
With Saturday’s appearance, he lowered his ERA to 2.52 and evened his record at 3-3. For the year he has given up just 34 hits and 18 walks while notching 52 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. Opponents are hitting just .182 against him.
Jackrabbits drop pair at Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Rivets swept the Kokomo Jackrabbits over the weekend, topping the ’Rabbits 9-8 on Saturday and 10-1 on Sunday.
In Saturday’s game, Joey Cicini was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and two RBI. Tyler Cate was 3 for 5 with 2 RBI. Isaac Bonner was 2 for 4 and Stephen Schissler 2 for 5. Starter Gabe Helder took the loss.
On Sunday, Roman Kuntz had half Kokomo’s hits, going 2 for 4. Jason Carrig doubled. Starter Justin Drury took the loss.
The Jackrabbits (6-8) host Battle Creek tonight and Tuesday, at 7:05 p.m. both nights.
Traverse City leads the Great Lakes East Division with an 11-3 record. Kokomo is tied for fourth in the six-team division.
Sixers earn split of Saturday games
WEST LAFAYETTE — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad split a pair of games at Harrison High School on Saturday. Kokomo’s games in Muncie on Sunday were rained out.
South Haven Post 8 beat the Sixers 8-7 in Saturday’s first game. Levi Mavrick had three singles for the Sixers, Jake Seuferer was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI. Maddox Hunley had a two-run double. Dylan Pearson took the loss.
In the second game, Kokomo beat Lafayette Post 11 by a 9-6 score. Cayden Calloway had an Rbi double, Cooper Smith doubled and had two RBI, Smith doubled and had two RBI, Pearson doubled.
Starter Daeion Deis threw 5.1 innings for the win with eight hits, five runs (three earned), five walks and three strikeouts. Levi Mavrick threw 1.2 innings for the save with one hit, no walks and an earned run.
“Lafayette is a pretty good team, but our hitters went up with a great approach to the plate,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “We only had five hits, of which three of those were doubles, but we also drew 10 walks and we made them pay. When they walked us, we made them pay with the few hits that we had.”
The Sixers (2-2) play at Lafayette Post 11 again on Tuesday.
