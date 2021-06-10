Hilbrich, Meidroth fuel Jackrabbits’ win
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Rockford Rivets 13-7 Wednesday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Jackrabbits bashed 14 hits with leadoff man Raymond Hilbrich and No. 9 hitter Chase Meidroth leading the charge. Hilbrich went 4 for 5 with two doubles and a triple. He drove in four runs and scored two runs. Meidroth, making his Jackrabbits debut, went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and three runs.
Also for Kokomo, Andrew Semo went 3 for 4 with two runs and Ryan Ellis drove in two runs.
After the Rivets scored six runs in the top of the first inning, the Jackrabbits responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame and followed with a four-spot in the second inning to take the lead.
Kyle Wade earned the win. The former Kokomo Kat athlete started and survived the rough first inning to work five innings. He allowed seven hits and six runs (four earned) with two strikeouts and no walks. He improved to 2-0.
Former Western athlete Conner Linn pitched the sixth inning, allowing one run. Ryan Beck pitched the final three innings for the save. He did not allow a hit or a run. He struck out three and walked one.
Kokomo (5-5) hosts the Battle Creek Bombers at 6:30 p.m. today at Municipal Stadium.
Lafayette spoils Sixers’ home opener
The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team dropped its home opener Wednesday to Lafayette Post 11. The Tippecanoe County squad beat the Sixers 10-1.
The Sixers’ run came in the first inning when Ashton McKay hit a sacrifice fly to score Jacob Ward, who had reached on a walk. The Sixers’ lone hit came in the third inning when Ward doubled.
Starting pitcher Danny Nally took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowed six runs and struck out four. Cam Arcari pitched three innings, allowed four runs and struck out two. Mason Keller pitched a clean ninth inning.
Kokomo (0-3) plays Crawfordsville in a doubleheader Saturday at North Montgomery High School.
