When the high school boys golf season was called off due to the spread of COVID-19 around Indiana, Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen was left with an aimless spring.
Eventually he was able to get back on course, hitting his way around the Kokomo Country Club. But it was haphazard.
“When I first got back out there, I was always just playing out there, but the flags were never in,” Hansen said. “You’d pretty much just aim at the green and hope it was near the hole, because you didn’t know where it was at.
“Not having a spring season, I kind of needed to motivate myself to practice as much. My practice schedule was a little off. Not being able to see putts drop or hit range balls, you couldn’t do much there. You hit around for the fun of it because that was the only thing you could do.”
Bit by bit, golf is approaching normal. Indiana’s summer individual tournament season is in full swing, and with that, Hansen has direction again.
“It feels good,” Hansen said of playing competitively again. “I was a little worried about not having summer tournaments at all because we didn’t even get to have a match in the spring. I was a little worried about not being able to post any good scores or numbers for [college] coaches to see.
“It’s nice to be able to get out and compete. It makes you work a little harder playing against better players.”
Hansen reached the 2019 IHSAA State Finals as a freshman, qualifying individually at each stop. He was second in the sectional with a 78, then shot 74 in the regional to take fifth and claim a spot at state. Hansen finished 85th at state. His goals for this spring, his sophomore year, were to help the help the Wildkats contend at the sectional, get himself back to state and climb up the leaderboard.
Because there wasn’t a spring season, Hansen feels the summer tournaments are even more important this year. Hansen qualified for the Boys State Junior Championship, which begins today at Stonehenge G.C. in Winona Lake.
“This summer’s big, especially for college recruitment,” Hansen said. “Going into my junior season, I’ve really only got the rest of this summer and fall, and next year, and not even next year really because that’s when I plan on committing. This summer’s one of my bigger summers for me — especially heading into Boys State. It’s even bigger than a state finals, there’s more golfers.”
Also in the 111-player field at the Boys State are Peru’s Kash Bellar, Western’s Kyle Sanders, and Tipton’s Maverick Conaway, Gavin Hare and Noah Wolfe. Like Hansen, Bellar and Hare made the 2019 IHSAA State Finals as individuals.
Before the summer tournament season started, Hansen wasn’t sure whether to register for tournaments or not because the COVID-19 pandemic had the season up in the air. Some tournaments he wanted to attend in Michigan were called off. In Indiana, protocols are different depending on the tourney. In some, you can’t take flags out to putt, or use rakes. At one they checked players’ temperatures before teeing off and at the hotel.
But the golf season is pressing forward, and that’s the biggest thing. It’s helped give Hansen a reason to keep working. He’s spent time recently working with Todd Smith from Rock Hollow G.C. and is seeing progress.
“I feel like I’m improving my game compared to last year. I feel I’m a lot more consistent, a lot better golfer right now.”
Now he has some targets he wants to hit in the summer.
“I really want to get more consistent and shoot in the lower 70s,” Hansen said. “I’m getting there, I’m not far from it. I’d say I’m averaging mid-to-upper 70s right now. I really want to get that number dropped a couple shots for sure by the end of summer.”
