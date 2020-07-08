Chloe McClain finally got in a game again last month. The KT All-Area girls basketball player from Kokomo suits up for the Indiana Red Storm in the offseason. This year’s summer season was delayed due to the state’s shutdown to combat coronavirus, but the new season has finally started to ramp up.
First it was online group meetings with the Indianapolis-based club team. Then McClain was able to get back to training sessions with former Miss Basketball and Purdue player Courtney (Moses) Delks in Grant County. Next it was outdoor practice with the Red Storm squad, and in June, the first game.
“I was so excited, we were all excited just to be able to play a game,” McClain said. “We did pretty good. Our first weekend we went 3-1 so that was exciting for us. We hadn’t been together in a long time so we were excited to get some wins.”
This summer won’t be the same as ever, but playing at all is a positive. The start of the season was pushed back several weeks and will continue past the beginning of the new school year.
“We were supposed to start late April, and usually our tournaments start the first week of May, but we didn’t start practicing until later in June,” McClain said. “We’ll still have tournaments going on until September.”
McClain, a combo guard who led Kokomo in scoring (14.7) and rebounding (5.6) this past winter as a sophomore, is in her second season with the Red Storm squad. Their tournament schedule changed a lot due to the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, the squad is playing mostly close to home.
“A lot of our out-of-state tournaments have gotten canceled so we’re mainly playing in Indy,” McClain said. There are protocols to follow at practices and tournaments to limit the potential spread of virus. “We have one parent per player, and the NCAA, they put rules and regulations down and Division I coaches can’t physically come watch us play. They have this thing called BallerTV that they use.”
McClain has played in three tourneys with the Red Storm this summer, though she missed their last tourney as she was recovering from a concussion. At the same time as her offseason squad is getting into full swing, the Kokomo High School squad is starting summer work.
“Our first open gym [was Tuesday]. Who knows what’s going to happen this summer, but we’re going to start working out, getting drills in so we can start getting better,” said McClain, who had a 39-point game against Muncie Central last season.
The Kats have some protocols to deal with. The players will have open gym in Memorial Gym, but won’t be able to use the locker rooms and are asked to bring their own water. Returning coaching staffers will help with open gym after previous coach Tod Windlan left for the Sheridan boys job last month.
Whether it’s coronavirus protocols, schedule changes, or coaching changes, McClain has accepted a shifting landscape. When Kokomo begins play in late fall, the Kats will be directed by their third coach in McClain’s three seasons.
“I think we were all a little bit surprised,” McClain said of Windlan’s departure. “But he had to do it for himself. I understand his situation. I’m happy for him and wish him nothing but the best. He’s a good guy and I’m glad he got to coach us last year.
“We have a few people from our staff last year that are going to help us run our open gym, but we don’t know who’s going to be our new coach. We’re all pretty good at adjusting. We did it last year and I think we can do it again.”
The Kats are trying to break free of three straight lean seasons of six wins or fewer. So team and individual growth in the summer is important.
“We need to become better at playing as a team,” McClain said. “We have a lot of different girls that are really good, that can be really good basketball players, we just have to focus on improving our skills and using all of them on the court.
“We have the potential, I know we do. We just need to work for it.”
Those are her goals for this winter in the Red and Blue of Kokomo. Right now, she’s wearing those same colors with the Red Storm, and looking to get as much as she can out of the summer season.
“Individually, my defense, footwork is what I’m trying to improve on,” McClain said. She also plays tennis for the Kats and said that the work on the tennis court improves her basketball footwork. “My shot, I think I have pretty good upper mechanics but I’ve been working with Courtney on footwork.
“Team-wise, [the goal is] just get better. There’s a lot of girls that are coming back this year. We have a good group and I think we’ll be able to grow off what we started building last season.”
