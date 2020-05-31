When A.J. Allmendinger revs up for Monday’s Xfinity Series race in Bristol, Tennessee, Kokomo’s Corey Summers will be along for the ride.
Summers will be turning laps in name only — specifically, his name will be on the windshield of Allmendinger’s black and white No. 16 car for the race at Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR teamed with Xfinity/Comcast to salute military community employees from the company.
Summers, an Air Force reservist who serves at Grissom Air Reserve Base and works for Comcast in Kokomo, recently was nominated by a coworker and learned of the honor just last week. He didn’t know whose car his name would appear on until Saturday.
“It’s so humbling,” Summers said. “I’m beyond words to express it. I love being in the military, I love working at Comcast, and to be honored like this is beyond words.”
The arrangement materialized quickly. Summers was going about his work day for Comcast when a coworker called.
“He called me and said, ‘I nominated you for the military recognition.’ I knew nothing about it,” Summers said. “Well, about, I’d say three or four days later I got an email from Comcast … [it read] ‘congratulations, you were nominated by one of your fellow employees to be recognized at the Xfinity race and you’re going to be on the windshield.’ I’m thinking small, I’m thinking one car is going to have all our names on it, but they’re like you get your car with your name on the windshield. I was blown away.
“[I’m] still in awe, very humbled. Definitely, definitely grateful for this opportunity.”
Summers is a business service technician at Comcast, where he’s worked for 18 years. He’s been in the Air Force reserves since 2011. From 2011-17 his reservist assignment was in Fort Wayne, before being transferred to Grissom in 2017. He serves as part of the security forces in the reserves.
A 1996 Western graduate, Summers said that the selection of Comcast employees with military backgrounds isn’t just an honor for those whose names will adorn windshields, but also everyone else who serves alongside or who served before them.
“It’s very humbling to know not only Comcast but NASCAR in general … recognize my brothers and sisters,” Summers said. “And by recognizing the current military, we also recognize the ones that went before us, the ones that maybe have passed away in the line of duty, or even veteran-wise.
“I make a point with my kids if we see a World War II hat or any veteran’s shirt we go and thank them for their service. I’m representing not only myself but those current and retired.”
He knows some veterans previously didn’t always receive much thanks or a good welcome home and this is a way to honor them all.
‘I’m just very appreciative and very grateful for them to be able to do this and give back and show support,” Summers said. “To be able to take this in and experience this, it’s not just for me, it’s for the rest of my military brothers and sisters.”
