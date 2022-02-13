Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.