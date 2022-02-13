The world’s top professional bowlers will be coming to Kokomo this week to compete in the PBA Storm Cup: PBA David Small’s Kokomo Championship.
This will be the first time in more than 50 years that the top PBA professionals will be rolling in Kokomo. PBA Regional tournaments were held here from 2014-2017 and a PBA50 event was held in 2018. But Kokomo has not hosted the top pros since the great Don Johnson brought a tournament here in October 1967.
David Small’s Heritage Lanes will be the host center for the event, which invites the top 50 players based on their year-to-date point totals. Additionally, past PBA champions are invited with a capacity of 54 players from these two categories. At least six positions will be open via a six-game PTQ qualifying round so that 60 players will compete for the title. There are 47 players trying to earn their way into the main tournament via the PTQ.
It all begins Monday. The PTQ will be held Monday morning followed by a practice session in the afternoon and a Pro/Am in the evening. The Pro/Am gives 128 local bowlers the opportunity to roll with the pros in a friendly competition, allowing them to get some autographs, take some photos and get to know their bowling “heroes” better.
The competition itself will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The top 24 bowlers will advance to Wednesday’s play after their 12 games on Tuesday. Wednesday morning they will roll four more games and the field will be cut to the top 16. In the afternoon, two games will be rolled followed by a cut to the top eight and two more games and a cut to the top four. The top four bowlers will roll in the stepladder finals at 6:30 p.m.
This is a $100K tournament with $20K going to the winner and $2K to the bowler in 24th place.
Bowlers currently scheduled to roll in the Pro/Am include Jason Belmonte, Parker Bohn III, Jakob Butturf, Sean Rash, Anthony Simonsen, Jesper Svensson, Kyle Troup and Indiana bowlers Ronnie Russell and E.J. Tackett. Svensson won last week in Jackson, Michigan, and Simonsen defeated Tackett two weeks ago at the U.S. Open in Indianapolis.
While the Pro/Am is sold out, for $20 spectators can come to watch all the proceedings on Tuesday and Wednesday. These aren’t your grandfather’s or father’s bowlers. You will see lots of revolutions and flying pins as they knock down about a quarter of a million pins for the week. It‘s a great opportunity to witness today’s stars including the powerful two-handers compete. It should be a great week.
