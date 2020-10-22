The volleyball battle between Eastern and Western raged for two hours Saturday night. Momentum swung each set of the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional title match until finally, Eastern had match point.
Eastern’s Loralei Evans rose for an attack and connected.
“The last play of the game was my kill and one of their players shanked it to the other side,” Evans said of match point.
With that, the celebration was on. Eastern had its first sectional title since 2007. For the lone senior on the squad, the championship felt “really good.”
“I had I think it was 36 kills that game, and to get it on the last point was such a great thing,” Evans said. “We were really just hoping for the sectional title, and to have that as my last point of my last sectional game of my senior year — pretty memorable.”
Memories are up for grabs again on Saturday. Eastern’s sectional title booked the Comets a spot in Saturday’s Norwell Regional.
Eastern is in its second season of Class 3A competition. The Comets avenged losses to Mississinewa and Western en route to the title.
“I was so happy because the past three years we lost first round of sectionals,” Evans said. “We haven’t even gotten to a sectional championship in a long time. When we drew Mississinewa [in the opening round] we were pretty excited because even though we had lost to them earlier in the season, we knew that was a good game to start and we could work up to Western or Northwestern.
“After the game, I could not stop smiling at all because I was so happy and so proud of what our team had done.”
A sectional championship seemed like a distant dream a few weeks ago. The Comets started the season 1-7. They’ve gone 21-6 since then and captured their third straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title — winning a league-deciding match over Carroll, which won a Class 2A sectional title on Saturday.
“Our first couple weeks were pretty rough,” Evans said, “but then we started playing really well together. That Carroll match was a really good match for us and we realized we definitely had the ability to win the sectional because we all played really well together and worked hard and didn’t give up at all.”
Evans said the turnaround came from “communicating. That is really the key to everything that we’ve done so far. We had a completely different lineup because we had some girls injured. We started communicating and realizing we needed to become closer as a team in order to play well together.”
Volleyball is fast. Communication has to flow constantly. It starts before the match as passers, hitters and setters plot out how to defend and score. It continues between points and when the ball is in play.
“On the court she talks about everything,” Eastern setter Emma Sandlin said of Evans. “She’s very encouraging. She’s definitely I would say the glue of the team this year. She’s really the main person on the court who can talk to anyone about anything at any time.”
As the only senior and most experienced player, Evans takes a leadership role in addition to being the go-to attacker.
“She’s like having another coach on the floor,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “She really talks to the girls and helps them out in different areas.”
Some of the most basic but critical communication happens when the ball comes across the net and the Comets are transitioning in a flash.
“She’s the hitter I go to the most to get out of any situation,” Sandlin said. “She’s always communicating what she wants, what set, if it’s good or bad. The [other Comet] hitters look up to her because of how she communicates to me.
“It’s definitely very fast. For Loralei, as soon as the ball is served and the ball is going, she’s calling her set. I already know what she wants. We have certain sets we run when she’s in the middle or on the pin, so she yells those out.”
Sandlin and Evans have played together for three seasons and their connection got even stronger last winter when they played for the same Grant County Volleyball Club squad.
“Her first year we had two different setters, so I wasn’t always getting set by her,” Evans said of Sandlin. “As the years went on we worked well together, we always did, but obviously this club season changed that a lot. She knew the set I wanted and I feel like I can communicate with her well and get along with her well and if something’s not working, we can tell each other.”
A lively 6-foot hitter, Evans reached the 1,000-kill milestone this season. Originally only a front row player, she’s played all around since her junior season.
“I really think the biggest thing for her is she sees the floor well,” Mavrick said. “She knows where holes are, she hits off the block when she needs to. She’s just a good all-around player. She comes up with the big block when we need it, obviously she comes up with the big swing. I’m sure Western, Northwestern and Carroll as well, their whole game plan was to focus on her. She’s such a smart player all the way around, even when we’ve had teams triple block her she still finds a way to put a ball down.
“She’s also done a great job for us on the back row really as well. She reads hitters really well. She receives the ball well.”
The intensity is amplified this week as the 22-13 Comets prepare for their toughest challenge in 29-2 Dwenger at the regional.
“We’re putting in a lot of hard work right now,” Evans said. “I think we’re all pretty nervous because of the team we face. But I think we’re all pretty excited. It’s still crazy to think we won sectionals, that we got that, but I think we’re looking forward to playing on Saturday and I hope we can put up a fight against them.”
