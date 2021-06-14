After a year-plus of anything but normal, the sports world is moving closer to operating like it always has. Teams and leagues that were dormant last year are back in the swing.
For Brandon Wood, that means opportunities are starting to present themselves again. The former Kokomo Wildkat basketball standout was playing in South America when the pandemic hit, and has spent a year home — which for him now means Arizona — riding out an unusual landscape.
For the past year, finding his next basketball opportunity had to wait. He’s played professionally in leagues in Europe, Latin America and the United States since 2012 but was home for the 2020-21 season.
Wood said the past year has featured “spending time with my family first and foremost, getting caught up. Definitely I stayed in the gym keeping my body strong, spending time with my wife. I joined the Arizona Spartans [Michigan State group]. [I’m] also aligned with Barbecue Missions serving meals out here.
“It’s been our first time here for about a decade.”
With the sports landscape getting more normal every month, basketball opportunities are presenting themselves again. Wood participated in the BIG3 league’s combine recently in Las Vegas ahead of tonight’s draft. The league plays 3-on-3 basketball.
“Really just to have the opportunity, it was an honor to go there and get the invite and participate,” Wood said. “I’m not expecting to be chosen. There’s only 20 picks. In this business, there’s always more to it so I’m not really sure how many [draft choices] are available.”
At the combine, Wood was teamed with former Baylor player Isaiah Austin and former Washington player Justin Dentmon. They went through drills and one-on-one play and then brought that together in three-on-three play to see how prospective players worked within the playing structure of the BIG3 league.
“It’s a different style,” Wood said. “You’ve got to approach it differently than five-on-five fullcourt. We tried to play to our advantages of speed, getting rebounds and getting up shots.”
Wood was excited “really to go through the process and be chosen to come and be within the BIG3 family moving forward.”
Rapper Ice Cube is one of the league’s founders and Wood met with him as well as team coaches/GMs including Gary Payton, Rick Barry, Nancy Lieberman, Julius Erving and George Gervin at the combine.
The BIG3 plays a summer schedule from early July to early August. Whether Wood is chosen to play in that league or not, he’s looking at opportunities for the 2021-22 season as his career path gets back to normal.
“I’m kind of in some final negotiations right now but even prior to when the season would begin,” Wood said. “I’m playing in the TBT tournament again with the same HeartFire team I helped organize last year. Then, God-willing, heading into the season in August and heading into my 10th year.”
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) opens with play in four regional sites in mid-July, then concludes with a championship tournament July 31-Aug. 3 in Dayton, Ohio. Austin was Wood’s teammate on the HeartFire team in last summer’s TBT.
Wood has recharged at home and now hopes to find his next hardwood opportunity.
“Every situation overseas is kind of different. Just knowing where I was at the current time when the pandemic hit — getting stuck in Argentina — going through some situations basketball-wise, business-wise … it was time to take some time off and invest in myself,” Wood said. Now that he’s had that time it’s helped him focus on “kind of being prepared more so for the future.”
