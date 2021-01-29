The wrestling teams from Oak Hill and Western are frequently in each other’s way. Oak Hill won last year’s sectional title by 12.5 points over Western. This winter the teams clashed in the Class 2A State Duals quarterfinals with Western claiming a 36-32 victory.
Now, they’re set to be at odds again on Saturday when the two-time defending champion Golden Eagles host the 11-team Oak Hill Sectional. The Panthers and Golden Eagles each have four No. 1 seeds, field full teams and appear to be the teams to beat heading into Saturday’s action.
“Oak Hill, us, we’re both right there, pretty close to the top,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I would be really surprised if one of us didn’t win it.
“I don’t know if anybody else is really deep enough. I think most everybody else has got a couple kids here or there that are pretty good. Eastern is going to have four or five really solid guys who are going to score points, but I don’t know if it’ll be enough to win.”
Oak Hill and Western are the only schools in the sectional to enter wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes on Saturday, though Kokomo has 13 wrestlers. Western’s Tanner Tishner (20-1 at 106 pounds), Aidan Belt (11-1, 120), Hayden Shepherd (22-1, 145) and Braydon Erb (22-0, 285) are all No. 1 seeds. Oak Hill has the top seeds at 126, 138, 152 and 220.
“Whoever wins it is going to have to wrestle well,” Chad Shepherd said. “It sounds bad, but having it at your place is a little bit of an advantage. That’s part of it, we deal with it every year. But whoever wrestles best should win it.
“I think we’re more than capable. We beat them head-to-head earlier in the year and I assume they’ll be at full strength. We’ll be pretty close. We’ll wrestle probably as close to a full lineup as we have all year.”
It’s critical to be healthy and COVID-free at this point of the season. The Panthers dealt with an outbreak over the Christmas break and had to shut down for three weeks. That cost them a lot of fitness, but they’re regaining that.
“The bad part is we were down for three weeks. The good thing is some of those guys are varsity guys and now we don’t have to worry about those guys being contact traced for 90 days,” Chad Shepherd said.
The sectional brings together Howard County schools Western, Kokomo, Eastern, Taylor and Northwestern, as well as Grant County schools Oak Hill, Marion, Mississinewa, Madison Grant and Eastbrook. Tri-Central rounds out the field.
Eastern has a pair of No. 1 seeds in consecutive weights in 160-pounder Bryce Buckley (29-2) and 170-pounder Brodie Porter (33-0). Northwestern has a No. 1 seed at 182 in Kyle Cardwell (13-1). And Kokomo has the No. 1 seed at 113 in Harvey Barr (18-2).
The sectional begins at 9 a.m. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the following weekend’s Maconaquah Regional. This year’s sectional is closed to the public due to COVID concerns.
