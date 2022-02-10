“The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.”
When I heard those words on CBS Sunday, Jan. 30, I could barely hold back a happy tear or two. Immediately, I thought of the first time I heard them — the 1981 AFC Championship (Jan. 10, 1982, after what is now called the Freezer Bowl).
Sadly, the Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers in that Super Bowl, which was played in Detroit. It would be another seven years before Cincinnati would get to the NFL’s biggest game of the year.
The last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl, it was January 1989 and this then-28-year-old Tribune assistant sports editor, wrote a column previewing the game. I will be the first to admit that 33 years is a long time — now I’m a 61-year-old technical specialist with Kokomo School Corporation.
But Cincinnati’s third chance to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy has finally come, and Tribune sports editor Bryan Gaskins has given me the green light to write about it. Thanks to Kokomo resident and long-time acquaintance Conde Echelbarger, I’ve found some area residents who, like me, are entrenched in Who Dey Nation. “Who Dey” is short for “Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?”
In 1989, I spoke with Echelbarger and fellow Kokomo resident Greg Finley, who, like me, are lifetime Bengals fans. Finley still lives in Kokomo but retired from Aptiv in October 2020 and now works part-time for Button Motors Inc. Recently he told me his family has a tradition unlike any I’ve ever heard before.
“Our Christmas tree doesn’t come down until their [the Bengals’] season is over,” Finley said. “Our tree is still up now. Win or not, it’s coming down after the Super Bowl this year. We been doing everything exactly the same, each week of the playoffs, we have the same people over to the house to watch the game and I wear the same lucky shirt. It’s 6-0 this year.
“We just keep thinking: Why not win one more?”
His son, Austin Finley, grew up a Bengals fan, as you might imagine. Now 28, the former Northwestern High School soccer and track athlete lives in Noblesville, where he works in accounting for Bowen Engineering. His Bengals fandom has received some interesting attention recently.
“When we went to the store other day, one cashier had her light off, and we went to get in another line, because my fiancée thought she would close down,” he said. “That cashier saw my Bengals hat and said she had to take us before she closed, because she’s an LSU grad.”
This Super Bowl run has made Bengals fans out of many LSU fans this season because of the record-setting campaign of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the team’s No. 5 overall pick in last spring’s draft. That reunited him with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Burrow’s calm demeanor has been noteworthy in the eyes of Brad Carnes, a 1982 Haworth High School graduate who’s lived in Carmel since 1991. “The way he carries himself and is so calm, even when they do well, has been something to see,” Carnes said. “He doesn’t get too ‘up’ and not too ‘down.’ He just stays consistent.
“You could see them [Burrow and Chase] on the sidelines during the AFC Championship — they weren’t pointing fingers and they weren’t rattled, even when they were down 18 points in the first half,” Carnes said. “As a Bengals fan, you haven’t seen that very often.”
Greg Finley was less than thrilled when the Bengals drafted Chase, considering the team needs help on the offensive line. “They’re still looking for another [Hall of Fame left tackle] Anthony Munoz and haven’t found him yet,” Greg Finley said. “It’s turned out to be a brilliant move [drafting Chase] because they’re [he and Burrow],always on the same page, reading defenses the same.
“It’s fun to watch them, and it’s been frustrating sometimes. But there’s no doubt that our offensive line needs the biggest help. If they can protect Joe [Burrow] and keep him clean, that will help tremendously.”
Carnes agrees. “To say they [the Los Angeles Rams] will get no sacks is wrong,” he said. “We just need to be opportunistic on defense. You can’t hold everybody down, but we need to hold them to field goals when we can and get some timely turnovers.”
Austin Finley is concerned about the challenge the Rams’ defense poses. “Aaron Donald [the Rams’ star defensive tackle] makes me nervous,” he said. “If he [Burrow] can do those two-step drops like he did against the [Tennessee] Titans and [Kansas City] Chiefs, I think he’ll be all right. I think the Rams will put [cornerback] Jalen Ramsey on Chase, so if we can get [running back Joe] Mixon going, that’ll be a real boost.
“I’m hoping [Rams quarterback Matthew] Stafford is having one of his off-days. He’s known to just sling it sometimes.”
The Finleys were at Paul Brown Stadium Jan. 15 and witnessed the Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years, a nail-biting 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. “The whole stadium was electric, it was amazing,” Greg Finley said of the atmosphere. “I told Austin then, that if the Bengals never win a playoff game for another 31 years, he’d be 60.”
Like Greg Finley, Carnes has passed the “Bengals fan” tag to his oldest son, now 27. “He’s been a die-hard fan since he was 10,” Carnes said. “We were at the stadium in 2015 for the [Pittsburgh] Steelers playoff game and the ending of that game was so intense, I had to talk quite a while to calm him down. We went with Conde [Echelbarger] and his son, and had to drive home in a freezing rainstorm, which was the worst. Thank goodness Conde was driving, because I was still so wound up from the game.”
While I’ve witnessed those ups and downs from a distance, I’ve tried to take Burrow’s approach during this past season, as well as during this playoff run. I’ve tried to stay calm while watching from my living room, and so far, so good. I can’t say I’ve passed my Bengals passion to my two grown sons, but they grew up with an acute understanding of Dad’s pain.
I hear from them after every game. My younger son, Adam, has even gone so far as to send me the same image after each of the three playoff wins — an animated GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) file of a roaring Bengal tiger.
I hope he’ll get to send it to me, one more time, in celebration, at the end of Super Bowl Sunday.
(Special thanks to Lisa Fipps and Amy Russell of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for helping me find my 1989 column online.)
