• NAME: Lizzy Lytle
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Lytle played well during a busy week. The highlights included shooting a 2-over 37 to win medalist in Kokomo's 202-203 victory over Tipton at Kokomo C.C., and firing a 5-over 77 and taking 10th place in Lafayette Jeff's 20-team invitational at Battle Ground G.C. The Kats visit McCutcheon on Tuesday and then turn their attention to the NCC tournament on Sept. 13 and the Western Sectional on Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.