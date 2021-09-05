Legion golf 02.jpg

Kokomo golfer Lizzy Lytle plays in the Wildkats' invitational on Aug. 7 at American Legion G.C.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Lizzy Lytle

SPORT: Girls golf

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Lytle played well during a busy week. The highlights included shooting a 2-over 37 to win medalist in Kokomo's 202-203 victory over Tipton at Kokomo C.C., and firing a 5-over 77 and taking 10th place in Lafayette Jeff's 20-team invitational at Battle Ground G.C. The Kats visit McCutcheon on Tuesday and then turn their attention to the NCC tournament on Sept. 13 and the Western Sectional on Sept. 17.

