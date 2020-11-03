The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game regular season Wednesday with every team in the conference scheduled to play.
The conference will stick to its “MACtion” brand and play all weeknight games the first three weeks of the season before shifting to Saturdays the last three weekends. The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Wednesday's openers are: Ball State at 2019 champion Miami (Ohio); Central Michigan at Ohio; Bowling Green at Toledo; Buffalo at Northern Illinois; Western Michigan at Akron; and Eastern Michigan at Kent State.
For the second and third weeks of the season all games will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The first full Saturday slate comes Nov. 28.
