BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah’s boys basketball coach is stepping off the court and into the administration office.
Tim Maiben was named the next Maconaquah athletic director Wednesday following the resignation of current AD Casey Stouffer. Stouffer is leaving to be principal at Southwood Elementary in Wabash.
Maiben has been with Maconaquah since 2011 as both a teacher and coach. He’s also a graduate of the school.
“I felt like the time was right,” Maiben said Wednesday.
Maiben compiled a 94-92 record in eight seasons as the boys basketball coach. His 2021-22 team went 18-6 and won a share of the Three Rivers Conference title. Maiben's son, Hayden, was a senior on that team.
Seven candidates interviewed for the position. Superintendent Jamey Callane told the Kokomo Tribune the top two candidates were both Maconaquah grads.
“Tim really stood out from the candidates in the final round,” he said. “We loved his work ethic.”
“Tim’s very well respected in our community and our region,” added Justin Myers, high school principal. “He has a heart for kids, he has a heart for students.”
Maiben will start his new position on July 1. He already has plenty of work to do, including finding a new boys basketball coach.
Maiben said one of his focal points will be ensuring students have positive experiences in sports.
“Hopefully I can benefit more student athletes [in the new role],” he said.
